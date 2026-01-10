Hawks Logo
Hawks beat Nuggets in Denver for first time in more than 6 years

Dyson Daniels notched his first career triple-double in the 110-87 win.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels had his first career triple-double in a 110-87 Hawks win over the Nuggets in Denver on Friday night. (Mike Stewart/AP)
DENVER — In their first game in the post-Trae Young era, the Hawks put up a dominant performance. They downed the beleaguered Nuggets 110-87 on Friday night at Ball Arena.

The Hawks picked apart the Nuggets, who were without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, guard Jamal Murray and several other key rotational players.

In the first five minutes of the game, they forced five turnovers, eventually grabbing 11 by the end of the first half.

Despite a stumble in the third quarter, the Hawks righted their flight and nearly held the Nuggets to single figures in the fourth.

It’s the Hawks’ first win at Ball Arena since Nov. 12, 2019.

Quick stats: Dyson Daniels had his first career triple-double. He picked it up with 8:47 to play in the game after he grabbed his 10th defensive rebound off a missed Aaron Gordon 3-pointer. Daniels finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Jalen Johnson finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 22 points and eight rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Key moment

The Hawks look to establish themselves as a team that does not allow opponents to bully them. In the third quarter, Aaron Gordon tried to exert his will, especially in attacking Hawks forward Mo Gueye.

After Johnson made a shot at the rim, Gordon pushed Gueye after a foul. Daniels looked to have his teammates back and chirped at Gordon. As Gordon responded to Daniels, Gueye approached Gordon to call him out on it.

The two then entered a heated exchange that resulted in Nuggets’ Tim Hardaway Jr. entering the fracas. That led to Hawks guard Keaton Wallace pushing Hardaway out of the scuffle.

Officials reviewed the altercation, doling out offsetting technical fouls to Gueye and Gordon. They assessed Wallace a technical foul for pushing Hardaway.

Highlight play

The Hawks’ offense looked lifeless in the third quarter, with the Nuggets holding them to just seven field goals.

But Okongwu gave the Hawks a spark.

Off an inbound pass, Okongwu dribbled to the ‘Ball Arena’ logo, pulled up and let the ball fly. It went through the net as the buzzer sounded, and he pointed to the sky. It brought the Hawks within 75-74 after the Nuggets tried to break away.

Up next

The Hawks continue their West Coast swing in San Francisco, where they face the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday.

