Hawks announce signing of new guard to two-way roster spot

This season, he averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 27.8 minutes over four games with the Pacers.
The Atlanta Hawks play against the Miami Heat during the first half of an exhibition game Monday, Oct. 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
1 hour ago

The Hawks announced that they signed a guard to their open two-way roster spot. On Wednesday, the Hawks signed guard RayJ (RAY-jay) Dennis to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-1 guard has appeared in 25 games over two NBA seasons with both the Pacers and the Clippers. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.7 minutes.

This season, he averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 27.8 minutes over four games (Oct. 25 to Oct. 31) with the Pacers. He scored 10-plus points in consecutive outings, including a career-high 17 points on Oct. 29 at the Mavericks.

In 43 NBA G League games, including 41 starts, over the past two seasons with the Noblesville Boom, the affiliate of the Pacers, and San Diego Clippers, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.2 minutes.

Dennis went undrafted in 2024 after five collegiate seasons with Boise State (2019-21), Toledo (2021-23) and Baylor (2023-24). In college, he averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes.

