Atlanta Hawks Hawks announce MLK Day jerseys will return next season Atlanta went 9-1 in the special City Edition uniform during its first season, 2020-21. The Hawks and Timberwolves tip off their Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Jan. 18, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With Atlanta being King's hometown, the Hawks further honored the civil rights icon as the first NBA team to wear a jersey featuring the letters “MLK.” (Curtis Compton/AJC 2021)

The Hawks will bring back a favorite jersey. Next season the Hawks will return to their uniforms that honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. uniform for their City Edition jerseys. The team initially released the jerseys ahead of the 2020-21 season, marking the first time in the NBA’s history that the initials of an individual were featured prominently on the chest of an official NBA game uniform.

“Well, it’s important because if you think about the symbolism, right, the birth home of Dr. King, right, the final resting place of Dr. King,” said Eric D. Tidwell, managing director and general counsel of intellectual property for the MLK Jr. estate. “So it’s great to see his hometown honor him. Sometimes we can be held in other places, but not appreciated at home. So, it’s great to see Dr. King appreciated here in his hometown.” The news comes as the Hawks get set to host the Bucks on Monday afternoon for the team’s annual MLK Day game. The Hawks have played on MLK Day since it became a federal holiday 40 years ago. The jerseys have gained importance amongt diehard Hawks fans after the team went 9-1 wearing them during the 2020-21 season, they received the blessing of the late Pope Francis and they were worn on the run to the Eastern Conference finals. Pope Francis looks at an Atlanta Hawks MLK Day jersey before he blessed it in 2021. (Screenshot from Atlanta Hawks Twitter 2021)

“Whenever the Hawks play on MLK Day, obviously they attach it to other community initiatives and other volunteer opportunities,” Tidwell said. “So it’s great to see them kind of fully embody the meaning of the day, which is a day of service. And the Hawks embody that to the fullest.”