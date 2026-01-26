Georgia Bulldogs Georgia women’s basketball in AP Top 25 for first time since 2022 SEC boasts record 10 teams in AP poll. Georgia first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson won 22 games her first year in Athens and became the first UGA women's basketball coach to beat a Power 5 team in an NCAA tourney game since Andy Landers in 2013 when the Bulldogs eliminated Florida State. (Courtesy UGAAA)

The Georgia women’s basketball team is riding a wave, and that momentum has led to the Bulldogs being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. Georgia came out ranked No. 23 on Monday, and was one of a record 10 SEC teams that are in this week’s poll.

It’s a program that’s rich in tradition, having made 36 NCAA tournament appearances, five Final Fours, 20 Sweet 16s and 11 Elite Eights. RELATED Georgia women’s basketball is red hot The SEC has the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last season, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks. The Big Ten has seven teams ranked this week. Undefeated Connecticut is ranked No. 1, followed by UCLA (19-1), but then comes the flood of SEC teams with No. 3 South Carolina (20-2), No. 4 Texas (19-2), No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-1) and No. 6 LSU (18-2).

RELATED Read more about the Georgia Bulldogs at AJC.com The Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) had two of their three losses come against the No. 3 Gamecocks (65-43) and No. 6 Tigers (80-59), with their only other loss coming on the road against current No. 17 Ole Miss (79-62).