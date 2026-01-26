Georgia women’s basketball in AP Top 25 for first time since 2022
SEC boasts record 10 teams in AP poll.
Georgia first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson won 22 games her first year in Athens and became the first UGA women's basketball coach to beat a Power 5 team in an NCAA tourney game since Andy Landers in 2013 when the Bulldogs eliminated Florida State. (Courtesy UGAAA)
The SEC has the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last season, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks.
The Big Ten has seven teams ranked this week.
Undefeated Connecticut is ranked No. 1, followed by UCLA (19-1), but then comes the flood of SEC teams with No. 3 South Carolina (20-2), No. 4 Texas (19-2), No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-1) and No. 6 LSU (18-2).
The Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) had two of their three losses come against the No. 3 Gamecocks (65-43) and No. 6 Tigers (80-59), with their only other loss coming on the road against current No. 17 Ole Miss (79-62).
Georgia avenged that loss to the Rebels in Athens on Jan. 18 (82-59 win) to open a three-game win streak that includes a win at Arkansas (76-66) and, most recently, a win at then-No. 11 (and current No. 18) Kentucky by a 72-67 count Saturday.
The Bulldogs are No. 32 in the NET rankings, which are a computerized metric used by the NCAA basketball selection committee when selecting and seeding teams for the tournament.
The Bulldogs play host to No. 24 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
