UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia women’s basketball in AP Top 25 for first time since 2022

SEC boasts record 10 teams in AP poll.
Georgia first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson won 22 games her first year in Athens and became the first UGA women's basketball coach to beat a Power 5 team in an NCAA tourney game since Andy Landers in 2013 when the Bulldogs eliminated Florida State. (Courtesy UGAAA)
Georgia first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson won 22 games her first year in Athens and became the first UGA women's basketball coach to beat a Power 5 team in an NCAA tourney game since Andy Landers in 2013 when the Bulldogs eliminated Florida State. (Courtesy UGAAA)
By
45 minutes ago

The Georgia women’s basketball team is riding a wave, and that momentum has led to the Bulldogs being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Georgia came out ranked No. 23 on Monday, and was one of a record 10 SEC teams that are in this week’s poll.

It’s a program that’s rich in tradition, having made 36 NCAA tournament appearances, five Final Fours, 20 Sweet 16s and 11 Elite Eights.

RELATED
Georgia women’s basketball is red hot

The SEC has the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last season, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks.

The Big Ten has seven teams ranked this week.

Undefeated Connecticut is ranked No. 1, followed by UCLA (19-1), but then comes the flood of SEC teams with No. 3 South Carolina (20-2), No. 4 Texas (19-2), No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-1) and No. 6 LSU (18-2).

RELATED
Read more about the Georgia Bulldogs at AJC.com

The Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) had two of their three losses come against the No. 3 Gamecocks (65-43) and No. 6 Tigers (80-59), with their only other loss coming on the road against current No. 17 Ole Miss (79-62).

Georgia avenged that loss to the Rebels in Athens on Jan. 18 (82-59 win) to open a three-game win streak that includes a win at Arkansas (76-66) and, most recently, a win at then-No. 11 (and current No. 18) Kentucky by a 72-67 count Saturday.

The Bulldogs are No. 32 in the NET rankings, which are a computerized metric used by the NCAA basketball selection committee when selecting and seeding teams for the tournament.

The Bulldogs play host to No. 24 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

AP Top 25

(SEC teams in boldface type)

  1. Connecticut
  2. UCLA
  3. South Carolina
  4. Texas
  5. Vanderbilt
  6. LSU
  7. Louisville
  8. Iowa
  9. Michigan
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ohio State
  12. TCU
  13. Michigan State
  14. Baylor
  15. Tennessee
  16. Maryland
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Kentucky
  19. Princeton
  20. Duke
  21. Texas Tech
  22. West Virginia
  23. Georgia
  24. Alabama
  25. Washington

About the Author

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

CFP Sugar Bowl Football

Georgia could gain from more consistent, less cautious Gunner Stockton

2h ago

Mike Macdonald leads Seattle to Super Bowl LX, triumphs over Matthew Stafford

Georgia women’s basketball red-hot, Georgia Tech transfer keys win streak

Keep Reading

SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women's AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2

Georgia-Tennessee men’s basketball game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday

Georgia basketball earns longest ranked stretch in more than 20 years

Featured

GDOT ice sign

Dangerous cold threatens North Georgia as ice storm recovery gets underway

1h ago

Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

1h ago

15 pressing football questions for Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski

12m ago