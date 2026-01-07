Georgia Bulldogs Georgia sees starting defensive back enter the transfer portal Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the second quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia has suffered its first significant loss to the transfer portal, with safety Joenel Aguero announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal. Aguero will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school. He is from Lynn, Massachusetts.

Georgia signed Aguero as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Aguero appeared in 35 games over his three seasons in Athens, making 17 starts in that span. Georgia used Aguero in its star role this season, where he started the first 12 games of the season for the Bulldogs. He picked up 39 tackles and had three pass breakups. He came down with his first career interception in Georgia’s 44-41 win over Tennessee.

Aguero missed the final two games of the regular season with a wrist injury. That allowed Rasean Dinkins to fill in for Aguero. A freshman from Warner Robins, Dinkins quickly earned praise from Kirby Smart for how he filled in for Aguero.