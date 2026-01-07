Georgia sees starting defensive back enter the transfer portal
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the second quarter against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)
ATHENS — Georgia has suffered its first significant loss to the transfer portal, with safety Joenel Aguero announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.
Aguero will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school. He is from Lynn, Massachusetts.
Georgia signed Aguero as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.
Aguero appeared in 35 games over his three seasons in Athens, making 17 starts in that span.
Georgia used Aguero in its star role this season, where he started the first 12 games of the season for the Bulldogs. He picked up 39 tackles and had three pass breakups. He came down with his first career interception in Georgia’s 44-41 win over Tennessee.
Georgia already had made an addition at defensive back via the transfer portal, adding Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes. He was a three-year starter for the Tigers and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
In three seasons at Clemson, Barnes notched 139 tackles, seven interceptions and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Georgia will see safety JaCorey Thomas move on to the NFL after this season. The Bulldogs also saw safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of the 2025 season because a foot injury.
The Bulldogs bring back sophomore safety KJ Bolden. Georgia signed six defensive backs as a part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart projecting as safeties.
Players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal.
