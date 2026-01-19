Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball earns longest ranked stretch in more than 20 years SEC Network analyst: Win over Arkansas helps UGA coach Mike White establish ‘identity.’ Georgia players and coaches celebrate Georgia's 90-76 win over Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia continued its presence among the most elite men’s basketball teams in the nation, ranked No. 21 this week in the AP Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs’ six-week stretch in the AP Top 25 represents the program’s longest since the 2002-03 version of UGA basketball, coached by Jim Harrick, was ranked over an 11-week span.

UGA maintained ts No. 21 rank after splitting a pair of games last week, losing 97-95 to Ole Miss in overtime at home and bouncing back with a 90-76 home win over then-No. 17 Arkansas. Georgia (15-3, 3-2 SEC) plays at Missouri (13-5, 3-2) at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the heels of its home victory over the Razorbacks, who dropped to No. 20 this week. "We talked after last game just how are we going to respond to a tough game, tough loss that we know we should've won," Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson said, referencing the loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday. "This is the way we come out and respond." Georgia center Somto Cyril (left) dunks over Arkansas forward Nick Pringle on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Cyril is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

SEC Network analyst Dane Bradshaw, a former Tennessee star who played under Bruce Pearl, said the Bulldogs’ win over the Razorbacks was pivotal.

“In the SEC, where there’s going to be so many close games, the teams that play to win versus playing not to lose down the stretch and have that confidence in close games will really separate themselves,” Bradshaw, who called the game, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This type of win helps Mike White build that identity within his program. It’s a team that truly believes in their huddle that they are going to win these close games.” The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring (96.0 points per game), fast break points (24.7 per game) and blocked shots (7.6 per game). Georgia’s place in the Top 25 is noteworthy, with traditional powerhouses such as No. 22 North Carolina and No. 23 Louisville ranked behind the Bulldogs. Kentucky and Tennessee, well-funded SEC programs known for basketball success, are outside of the Top 25 this week and are among the others receiving votes.