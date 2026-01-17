Georgia Bulldogs Georgia adds 2026 QB Bryson Beaver via transfer portal Former Oregon QB is now heading to UGA 090322 Atlanta: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon Dan Lanning embrace at the end of the game after Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Georgia has made an addition to its quarterback room, landing a 4-star prospect from the 2026 recruiting class in Bryson Beaver. Beaver originally signed with Oregon but entered the transfer portal after the Ducks added Dylan Raiola, a one-time Georgia commitment, via the transfer portal. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to school for another season.

Georgia did not sign a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle after five-star quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed and flipped to Vanderbilt just before signing day. Beaver fills what would’ve been Curtis’s spot on the Georgia quarterback depth chart. Beaver was the No. 12-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 174 quarterback overall in the class. Beaver held offers from Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU. He was a one-time Boise State commit before flipping to Oregon on June 25, 2025. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback is from Murrieta, California. As a senior, he completed 65% of his passes for 1,753 yards. He threw 18 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Beaver ran for 201 yards on 37 carries, scoring twice. Bryson Beaver: High school highlights

Georgia has not lost any quarterbacks from its 2026 room, as the Bulldogs bring back starter Gunner Stockton for the 2026 season.