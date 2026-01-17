Georgia adds 2026 QB Bryson Beaver via transfer portal
Former Oregon QB is now heading to UGA
090322 Atlanta: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon Dan Lanning embrace at the end of the game after Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
Georgia has made an addition to its quarterback room, landing a 4-star prospect from the 2026 recruiting class in Bryson Beaver.
Beaver originally signed with Oregon but entered the transfer portal after the Ducks added Dylan Raiola, a one-time Georgia commitment, via the transfer portal. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to school for another season.
Beaver was the No. 12-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 174 quarterback overall in the class. Beaver held offers from Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU. He was a one-time Boise State commit before flipping to Oregon on June 25, 2025.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback is from Murrieta, California. As a senior, he completed 65% of his passes for 1,753 yards. He threw 18 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Beaver ran for 201 yards on 37 carries, scoring twice.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.