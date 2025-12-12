Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy finish revealed among transfer-heavy field Bulldogs likely to face at least one, if not many, Heisman Trophy top-10 finishers in College Football Playoff Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, which was revealed in advance of the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday for the top five finishers. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, one of just three players in the top 10 who is not a transfer. Stockton finished one spot ahead of the quarterback his Georgia Bulldogs could be facing on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss, in his first season with the Rebels after transferring from Division ll Ferris State, piled up more than 300 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns in Ole Miss’ 43-35 loss at UGA earlier this season. RELATED Lane Kiffin details pain of 'slow death' loss to Georgia It was the Rebels’ only loss of the season, or Chambliss likely would have been among the four finalists in New York City on Saturday. Ole Miss is a 17.5-point favorite over Tulane in the teams’ CFP first-round game at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, with the winner advancing to play Georgia at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. The 91st Heisman Trophy ceremony will be televised from New York City at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the top four finalists on hand.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from Cal that Georgia targeted in the portal a year ago, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after leading Indiana to an undefeated regular season and a 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game last Saturday.