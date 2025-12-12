Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy finish revealed among transfer-heavy field

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, one of just three players in the top 10 who is not a transfer.
Stockton finished one spot ahead of the quarterback his Georgia Bulldogs could be facing on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
Chambliss, in his first season with the Rebels after transferring from Division ll Ferris State, piled up more than 300 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns in Ole Miss’ 43-35 loss at UGA earlier this season.
It was the Rebels’ only loss of the season, or Chambliss likely would have been among the four finalists in New York City on Saturday.
Ole Miss is a 17.5-point favorite over Tulane in the teams’ CFP first-round game at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, with the winner advancing to play Georgia at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.
The 91st Heisman Trophy ceremony will be televised from New York City at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the top four finalists on hand.
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from Cal that Georgia targeted in the portal a year ago, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after leading Indiana to an undefeated regular season and a 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game last Saturday.
The other finalists are Notre Dame tailback and original signee Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who most recently transferred from New Mexico State, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who transferred from Alabama.
Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriquez, a transfer from Virginia, finished fifth in the balloting, with Ohio State receiver and original signee Jeremiah Smith the sixth-highest vote-getter.
The Buckeyes also had the ninth-place Heisman Trophy finisher in safety Caleb Downs, a transfer from Alabama, while Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, who transferred from Texas A&M, finished 10th.
Georgia could face several of the Heisman Trophy top-10 finishers should it beat Ole Miss or Tulane, as the Sugar Bowl winner will face the winner of the Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl, which will feature Ohio State.
The Buckeyes, who will play the winner of the first-round game between Miami and Texas A&M, finished with three of the top 10 Heisman Trophy finishers.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.