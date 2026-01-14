Former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator returning to Texas

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talks with a defensive coach during their first spring football practice, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Gideon and Texas had finalized the deal to become the Longhorns’ defensive pass game coordinator. Gideon confirmed the move in a text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Blake Gideon, who served as the Georgia Tech defensive coordinator during the 2025 season, is returning to coach at Texas.

Gideon came to Tech after four seasons with the Longhorns as the team’s safeties coach. He was also UT’s associate head coach in 2024 and named the 2024 defensive backs coach of the year by Football Scoop.

Having signed a contract Feb. 7, 2025, until Jan. 31, 2027, Gideon was making an annual salary of $1 million.

Tech’s defense had its positive moments throughout the course of the Yellow Jackets’ 9-4 season, but the unit seemed to regress over the final half of the season, especially in losses to North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.

The Jackets finished the season near the bottom of the ACC in takeaways, total defense, tackle for loss, sacks, passing efficiency defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, interceptions, first downs allowed and fourth down defense.