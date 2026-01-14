Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator returning to Texas

Blake Gideon spent one year with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talks with a defensive coach during their first spring football practice, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talks with a defensive coach during their first spring football practice, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

Blake Gideon, who served as the Georgia Tech defensive coordinator during the 2025 season, is returning to coach at Texas.

CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Gideon and Texas had finalized the deal to become the Longhorns’ defensive pass game coordinator. Gideon confirmed the move in a text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gideon came to Tech after four seasons with the Longhorns as the team’s safeties coach. He was also UT’s associate head coach in 2024 and named the 2024 defensive backs coach of the year by Football Scoop.

Having signed a contract Feb. 7, 2025, until Jan. 31, 2027, Gideon was making an annual salary of $1 million.

RELATED
Former Georgia Tech assistant returning to take DC role

Tech’s defense had its positive moments throughout the course of the Yellow Jackets’ 9-4 season, but the unit seemed to regress over the final half of the season, especially in losses to North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.

The Jackets finished the season near the bottom of the ACC in takeaways, total defense, tackle for loss, sacks, passing efficiency defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, interceptions, first downs allowed and fourth down defense.

Gideon is being replaced by Jason Semore. Semore will be the program’s fifth defensive coordinator since the start of the 2023 season, following Andrew Thacker, Kevin Sherrer, Tyler Santucci and Gideon, respectively.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech football

Second Ivy League tight end to transfer to Georgia Tech

1h ago

Georgia Tech ‘desperate’ ahead of matchup with Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech signee Jalan Wingfield carries lofty expectations

Keep Reading

Ex-Tech assistant returning to take DC role

Former Georgia Tech assistant returning to take DC role

Linebacker Raylen Wilson announces he’ll return to Georgia for 2026 season

Featured

Governer Kemp Hurricane Ian Updates
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

US Senate confirms Georgia general after bipartisan push from Kemp, Warnock

Five quick takes from Falcons president Matt Ryan’s news conference

As Georgians push back on data centers, Microsoft pitches local benefits