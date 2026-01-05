Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ opponents set for 2026 season

The Falcons will have one game played internationally.
Falcons fans react after Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons fans react after Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished 8-9 this season and in the third-place slot in the NFC South for the purpose of determining the 2026 schedule.

In addition to the their home-and-away games against NFC South teams, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North and AFC North teams in 2026. They also will face third-place teams from the NFC East (Washington), AFC West (Kansas City) and NFC West (San Francisco).

Here’s the home schedule, which includes one game that will be played internationally and likely in Munich, Germany. No date or location have been announced for that game.

HOME

AWAY

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Saints Falcons Football

What they’re saying about the Falcons’ coaching and GM moves

1h ago

Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot hold final team meeting with Falcons

2h ago

Here are 10 potential general manager candidates for Falcons’ open position

2h ago

Keep Reading

Falcons finish season with four straight wins, with 19-17 victory over Saints

Falcons will have Panthers rooting for them to get a win vs. Saints

Check out all the content from the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the Saints

Featured

Data Center Land Competition

What data center companies are spending for Georgia land might shock you

Meet Georgia’s most influential conspiracy theorist

Rich McKay no longer involved with Falcons; Greg Beadles promoted to CEO