Falcons’ opponents set for 2026 season

Falcons fans react after Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished 8-9 this season and in the third-place slot in the NFC South for the purpose of determining the 2026 schedule.

In addition to the their home-and-away games against NFC South teams, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North and AFC North teams in 2026. They also will face third-place teams from the NFC East (Washington), AFC West (Kansas City) and NFC West (San Francisco).