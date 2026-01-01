Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: All aboard the Energy Bus Plus: Bijan’s major award Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank embraces head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Happy New Year!!! May all of your resolutions be achieved in 2026. My standing resolution — 14 years in a row — is to play more golf!

Thanks for sticking with us through our first season of the Dirty Birds Dispatch. We’ll be here over the offseason, too. Ask a friend to sign up. MORRIS’ PEOPLE SKILLS TESTED Falcons head coach Raheem Morris calls a play during the second half of Monday's win over the Rams.

From the beginning of his tenure, Falcons coach Raheem Morris had a nearly untenable situation to manage.

He needed to get everyone on the “Energy Bus” like Mike Smith did back in the day. Smith requested his team to read “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team with Positive Energy,” a motivational book by Jon Gordon. They went on to ride the Energy Bus to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth back in 2008. Cunningham: Morris makes late case to keep his job

5 things we learned from win over Rams

Dorlus dodges major injury But for the current Falcons, the task of getting everybody pulling in the same direction was undercut as soon as they signed Kirk Cousins and then drafted Michael Penix Jr.

It was just a matter of time before the convoluted move would undercut the team. You know everyone is not on the “Energy Bus” when you have to throw the accomplished wide receiver coach off the bus, three games into the second season. Ike Hilliard was fired for “performance” reasons. Followed by the departure of wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, also allegedly for “performance reasons.” So, Cousins’ time appears to be winding down with the team and Penix must recover from knee surgery. He’ll be left to lead the team moving forward, while Cousins will go searching for that starting opportunity. Morris has rallied the team down the stretch with three wins after being eliminated from the playoffs. Now, the challenge will be getting Penix healthy, continuing his development and turning around the franchise.

ROBINSON’S PLAYER OF WEEK HONORS Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, getting tackled for once. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, after his spectacular game against the Rams on Monday. He could be up for some postseason awards, too. “Don’t ask me,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I’ve been saying this from Day 1. So, I’ve been saying he’s the best player in football for a while. At first, you guys giggled, then that started to change into, you’re right. He’s done enough to go out there and prove that he’s the best player in football and he proves it every time he steps on the grass.” Morris noted that if the team was winning that would have helped Robinson.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson needs 255 yards on Sunday to surpass Chris Johnson's all-time record for scrimmage yards in a season. (Yes, he's working with 17 games, but still.) WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN) Sunday’s season finale will be the 113th meeting between the Falcons and Saints. (More on quarterback Tyler Shough and crew here). The series is tied, 56-56. Kickoff arrives at 1 p.m. 📺 On TV: Fox Play by play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline: Jen Hale

📻 Local radio: 92.9 The Game Play-by-play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dave Archer FROM THE LOCKER ROOM Words from some of the players: 🗣️ ZANE GONZALEZ, kicker On his confidence or if every kick is its own entity: “It’s a mix of both. Confidence and you have to trust your swing. For me, it’s all of the guys around me. They do a good job of lifting me up and giving me confidence. For me, it’s just the faith they have in me to do my job gives me the confidence that I can do my job.”

On what was going through his mind before the 51-yard field: “I was going out there and doing my job. The team set me up in a good position. I was just trying to go out there and capitalize in the game-winning situation and just do my job.” On if he likes the left hash: “Just as long as it’s on a hash, whichever one.” On the blocking adjustment after the Jared Verse block: “We’ll check the tape and get back to that on. They do a fantastic job with everything that they do. Stuff happens.” 🗣️ XAVIER WATTS, safety On shutting out the Rams in the first half: “I feel like we made them comfortable. We were able to get (Rams QB Matthew Stafford) off the spot.”

On his interceptions: “Just going out there and trying to make a play and help the team win. Matthew Stafford is a great player. So, I was just grateful.” On the plan to slow down Puka Nacua: “We knew he was a game wrecking coming in. He’s having a big season. We wanted to limit him as much as possible. We were excited about it.” Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. wins the battle against Rams receiver Puka Nacua. 🗣️ A.J. TERRELL, cornerback On this was their best game defensively: “I’m not sure. I don’t think of it like that. We played a good game today. Whatever was the previous games that we played pretty good, that’s what they are. As a defense it’s always about resetting. These last couple of weeks we just went …. we understand that we are not going to the playoffs and things like that. The league changes. The teams change every year. Knowing that we have one game left … just understanding that going into to next week like that’s the mindset. One game left, leave it all on the field. Play our best ball. Build your resume.”

On the last throw to Nacua on the sideline, and if he thought it was a catch: “I don’t think he caught it all. So, I was confident when the ref was saying that he caught, I was confident that it was incomplete. I looked the replay and it was closer than I thought. He played it all the way to the ground and I did, too. I was lucky to be able to make the ball come out just enough. He’s a great receiver in this league. Well respected. We made the plays when it counted.” On the fourth down stops: “Those are huge. Fourth down stops are turnovers. Just having those key plays in the game, that gave our offense (opportunities). The whole team opps to go out there and put points on the board and give ourselves another chance.” MAIL BAG TIME 📬 From reader Bennett Ficklea: “D Led! Too late! Ready to clean house!” My response: Thanks for sharing. We’re going to keep our heads on a swivel. 📬 From reader Steve Hines: I’m sorry D. But this has to be one of the most ridiculous comparisons I have read. (Re: this story.)

My response: Rams had 10 straight losing seasons before turning things around. Falcons have eight straight losing seasons. But I know what you are saying. 📬 From reader Bob Marmorato: Hi DLed, Happy New Year. Thanks for your work all season. As I observe and rate the Falcons for the 2025 season, I only see failure on too many fronts.

The team is filled with excellent to very good players. Many young inexperienced guys also are contributing. The long standing problem is the front office and coaching staff, including ownership. We have lived this too long. We have seen other franchises deal successfully with leadership turnover into big success. I’m fully prepared for the owner and McKay to make no changes to the GM and head coach saying give them another year based on winning games that don’t matter. That’s the easy path. Blank and staff are fully aware of the major negative press that has bombarded the local and now national airwaves. They clearly don’t care because the team makes hundreds of millions regardless of winning or not. The owner is a fantastic Atlanta citizen and major charities contributor. However he is lost in the weeds about running a successful NFL franchise. This will not change.

I expect a huge fan revolt if there are no major changes to the front office, GM and head coach. Just look at the huge success that five other teams have made over the last two seasons with new coaching staffs. Only the Falcons suck … … Maybe Blank will hire Matt Ryan to run the whole thing. Without a major change for 2026, the city will continue endure more crap from the boo birds….. Thanks for listening. My response: Calm down Bob. You unloaded on the whole organization. I know how frustrated some of the fans are. Hopefully, they can get it right and get back to winning meaningful games. TALE OF THE TAPE Here’s a closer statistical look at the Falcons-Saints matchup, with league rankings in parentheses.