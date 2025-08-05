Sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch

Atlanta Falcons

Hey. You. Falcons fan.

Another season is almost here. There’s a new quarterback under center. A revamped defense. Hope springs eternal.

To paraphrase Matthew Thomas Ryan, you better get … set.

And The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new “Dirty Birds Dispatch” is exactly what you need.

The free weekly newsletter (sign up here) kicks off Thursday morning with the latest, greatest and quite-often-exclusive coverage you’ve come to expect from Hall of Fame beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the rest of the AJC crew. Straight to your inbox.

Insight and opinions? Check.

In-depth analysis? Absolutely.

The latest on what those good-for-nothing Aints (and other NFL teams) are up to? You bet

Fun stuff? For sure — you may even find some bona fide optimism in there.

All you have to do is click the link above (or right here), type in your email address and boom.

Welcome to the party.

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

