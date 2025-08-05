Sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch

The AJC’s new weekly newsletter is a must-read for any Falcons fan

The AJC’s new weekly newsletter is a must-read for any Falcons fan

Another season is almost here. There’s a new quarterback under center. A revamped defense. Hope springs eternal.

The free weekly newsletter ( sign up here ) kicks off Thursday morning with the latest, greatest and quite-often-exclusive coverage you’ve come to expect from Hall of Fame beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the rest of the AJC crew. Straight to your inbox.

And The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new “Dirty Birds Dispatch” is exactly what you need.

To paraphrase Matthew Thomas Ryan, you better get … set.

The latest on what those good-for-nothing Aints (and other NFL teams) are up to? You bet

Fun stuff? For sure — you may even find some bona fide optimism in there.

All you have to do is click the link above (or right here), type in your email address and boom.

Welcome to the party.