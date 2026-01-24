AJC Varsity Colorado football posts first look at Josh Niblett as tight ends coach The former Gainesville coach has been connected to Deion Sanders for a while. Josh Niblett spent his last four years returning Gainesville’s program to statewide prominence. The Red Elephants went to two state finals but didn’t win either one. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Former Gainesville football coach Josh Niblett’s career at the University of Colorado is off to a notable start. Niblett officially introduced himself to the team — and most of the fan base — in a fiery introduction speech posted on Friday. The longtime high school coach will coach tight ends on Deion Sanders’ staff.

Niblett, known for his motivational vocabulary and conspicuous fashion decisions, delivered several quotable lines in a pearl snap shirt and a tan cowboy hat. "A better you makes a better CU, and don't forget this every day you work out," Niblett said. "They thought they buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds." Football fans across the country reacted to Niblett's speech. The second half of the clip showed Sanders' reaction moments after Niblett spoke.

“I love what we’ve got. I love what we’ve compiled. I love the coaching staff,” Sanders said. “I love it 100%, so let’s respect one another. Let’s have love for one another, let’s support one another and let’s be there for one another.”

Niblett is back in college football for the first time since his assistant role at Jacksonville State in 1999. He also lettered for three seasons as a quarterback at the University of Alabama. He made his name in coaching by winning seven state championships in Alabama. He succeeded Rush Propst at Hoover and led the Buccaneers to six state titles from 2008 to 2021. Niblett spent his last four years returning Gainesville's program to statewide prominence. The Red Elephants went to two state finals but didn't win either one. Gainesville went 45-9 in four seasons under Niblett. The Red Elephants beat reigning Class 5A champion Milton, then-No. 1-ranked Hughes and then-No. 7-ranked Rome before a 62-21 state championship loss to Thomas County Central. Niblett led Gainesville to its first region championship in nine years in his first season. The Red Elephants won 12 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.