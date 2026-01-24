Colorado football posts first look at Josh Niblett as tight ends coach

Niblett officially introduced himself to the team — and most of the fan base — in a fiery introduction speech posted on Friday. The longtime high school coach will coach tight ends on Deion Sanders’ staff.
Niblett, known for his motivational vocabulary and conspicuous fashion decisions, delivered several quotable lines in a pearl snap shirt and a tan cowboy hat.
“A better you makes a better CU, and don’t forget this every day you work out,” Niblett said. “They thought they buried us, but they didn’t know we were seeds.”
Football fans across the country reacted to Niblett’s speech. The second half of the clip showed Sanders’ reaction moments after Niblett spoke.
“I love what we’ve got. I love what we’ve compiled. I love the coaching staff,” Sanders said. “I love it 100%, so let’s respect one another. Let’s have love for one another, let’s support one another and let’s be there for one another.”
Niblett is back in college football for the first time since his assistant role at Jacksonville State in 1999. He also lettered for three seasons as a quarterback at the University of Alabama.
Niblett led Gainesville to its first region championship in nine years in his first season. The Red Elephants won 12 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.
Niblett’s final season at Gainesville included a dramatic postseason that included a game-suspending on-field fight, one-game suspensions for some 40 players and an ensuing legal battle for those suspensions to be repealed.
“Three weeks ago, we didn’t know really what was going on,” Niblett said after the Red Elephants beat Rome to advance to the Class 5A final. “We got back to some normalcy last week, and our kids locked in with a short week, six days.”
Colorado is no doubt looking for Niblett to be part of a similar build-up as his run in Georgia. The Buffaloes went 3-9 last season, finishing second-to-last in the Big 12 standings.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
