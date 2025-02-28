Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward claim top status as top quarterback prospect for NFL draft

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back,” Sanders said Friday. “So, you don’t think I can come to the NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it (before). So, it’s going to repeat itself.”

Former Falcons general manager Ken Herock, who drafted the elder Sanders, is proud of him.

“Deion has always been a great promoter,” Herock, who was the Falcons GM from 1987-96, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “Even from the day when we brought him in after the draft. He had all of them chains and all of the hype. It was amazing when we signed him, then he flies out to Seattle and hits the home run out there with the Yankees. Comes to us that Sunday and scores a touchdown on a punt.

“Deion has always been a great promoter, and he’s done a great job.”

Sanders led Jackson State to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and appearances in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the 2022 loss to North Carolina Central, “Coach Prime” took the Colorado job.

The Buffalos went from 4-8 to 9-4 last season and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Sanders completed 651 of 907 passes (71.8%) for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over two seasons.

Sanders has a mentor in Tom Brady, who’s currently part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group. The Raiders own the sixth pick in the draft, so Sanders could be reunited with Brady.

“Tom Brady, he’s an all-time great,” Sanders said. “Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I’m able to talk to and call whenever I’m having questions about the game. He’s able to relate to it because he did it at the highest level is truly amazing, and I’m thankful for that.”

A few years back, Brady invited Sanders to work out with him in Tampa, Florida.

“He took me in his truck to his field, to his high school field,” Sanders said. “Then from then on, he was just (giving) me knowledge. I filmed everything. I recorded everything. So now, sometimes I go back and just listen to the things that he said at that time, and it registers.”

Sanders also credits Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur with getting him ready for the NFL. Shurmur is a former head coach of the New York Giants (2018-19).

“He’s amazing,” Sanders said. “He’s great. I’m truly thankful and glad that he was my offensive coordinator (last season). I’ve been through six different OCs. I’m able to adjust to any offense and every scheme and make it work.”

Sanders knows that he gets into trouble when he holds the ball too long while trying to extend plays.

“I know what I need to improve on,” Sanders said. “Where I need to grow. Year by year, put on the tape. Those mistakes cut down yearly. So, I’m hyper-aware of everything I need to do to be successful. So, I’m ready to get to it.”

Sanders, who does not plan to attend the draft, believes his strongest trait in his mental approach to the game.

“I know nothing could phase me, no pressure, no situation, these cameras, nothing phases me,” Sanders said. “I grew up with it.”

Ward was under the recruiting radar as a passer because his high school team ran the Wing-T and he averaged 12 pass attempts per game.

After playing at Incarnate Word, Ward transferred to Washington State. He threw 47 touchdown passes in the 2021 season.

He played two seasons at Washington State and originally entered the 2024 draft. He withdrew his name and transferred to Miami to take advantage of name, image and likeness deals.

He led Miami to a 10-2 record and took some heat when he didn’t play in the second half of the Hurricanes’ bowl game, which Miami went on to lose.

“I (took) it on a chain,” Ward said. “I just keep pushing every day.”

Ward, who’s 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, set the combined FCS (71) and FBS (87) record with 158 career touchdown passes.

Ward could end up in New York, where the Jets and Giants are looking for quarterbacks.

“I’m not worried about no spotlight,” Ward said. “There was a time in my life when I wasn’t in the spotlight. It’s crazy to see how everything can change.”

Ward was referring to being a “no star” recruit out of high school and his days at UIW.

“At the end of day, the cameras are going to find you,” Ward said. “You’re the franchise quarterback somewhere. So, I just put my head down. I work hard every day and in the long run, it’s going to pay off.”

