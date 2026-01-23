AJC Varsity

Rush Propst says he declined ‘several jobs in Georgia,’ may sit out in 2026

In addition to business opportunities in Alabama, where he won a state title as interim coach in 2025, there’s a Georgia rule Propst says he can’t abide.
Rush Propst took over at Colquitt County in 2008 and has compiled an 86-25 record with Class AAAAAA championships in 2014 and 2015. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Rush Propst took over at Colquitt County in 2008 and has compiled an 86-25 record with Class AAAAAA championships in 2014 and 2015. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Rush Propst wants to return to high school football coaching, but he’s not scrambling for a job.

The eight-time state champion coach is prepared to sit out the 2026 season if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself, according to an AL.com report. Propst shared his status on Tuesday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year Banquet.

“I’ve been sort of picky, and there are a lot of reasons for it,” Propst told AL.com “I’ve started a business, so I want to see that through, and I think it’s got a chance.

“I’ve turned down several jobs in Georgia or basically not pursued them hard. I didn’t want to leave the state of Alabama because of this business, and there are some other reasons, too.”

RELATED
Comprehensive list of Georgia high school football coaching changes

Propst told ITG Next in November that he would consider a return to South Georgia after the 2025 season finished. Propst, who previously coached at Georgia powerhouses Colquitt County and Valdosta, won his eighth state title on Dec. 5 when Coosa Christian of Alabama beat Lanett 29-22.

Propst took over as Coosa Christian’s interim head coach in August after the school suspended coach Mark O’Bryant for a season. O’Bryant was reinstated shortly after the state championship, putting Propst back on the coaching market.

Several notable South Georgia jobs opened among the dozens of coaching changes this offseason.

Propst was candid about one of the main reasons he didn’t take a Georgia job this cycle.

“Georgia has a rule that players can’t follow a coach, so if a kid wanted to follow me that would not be allowed,” he said. “I don’t want to put a kid in that situation, and I don’t want to put our school in that situation. The Georgia stuff for this year would probably be out.”

Propst also mentioned family — specifically a new grandchild in the Gadsden area — as a deterrent to taking a Georgia job.

RELATED
Rush Propst wins eighth state title, first since Colquitt County in 2015

Propst’s new business, Two-A-Days, is a nod to the MTV series “Two-A-Days,” which documented Propst’s 2005 and 2006 Hoover High School teams and added to his national notoriety.

According to its website, the business provides comprehensive services for school campus operations, including lighting design and system management.

Propst also hinted at another business opportunity in the AL.com article.

“I have a lot of things I don’t want to announce yet, a lot of things I’m working on with some possible media stuff,” Propst said. “Obviously this business is picking up, and I need to keep my hand in that. My wife is working in it as well.”

Propst won two state championships — and a share of the 2015 national title — in 11 seasons coaching Colquitt County. He was relieved of his duties in 2019 in a unanimous vote by the Colquitt County Board of Education. An investigation afterward confirmed he had violated the Code of Ethics for Educators in several ways.

Propst also coached at Valdosta in 2020 and led the Wildcats to the state semifinals. However, Valdosta was ordered to forfeit seven victories from that season and was banned from the 2021 postseason, along with other penalties, for use of ineligible players.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

LaGrange football 1991

Before 2025 Buford, there was 1991 LaGrange — a team that ‘stayed hungry’

Former UGA All-American bringing physicality to new job as high school DC

Girls basketball rankings: Three new teams enter top 10s this week

Keep Reading

Former UGA All-American bringing physicality to new job as high school DC

Rick Pitino's 900th win could come against his son when St. John's visits Xavier this weekend

200 FBS quarterbacks went into portal, and the best ones came out with promises of big paychecks

Featured

aajc 012226 weather

Ice warning now includes metro Atlanta, all of North Georgia as storm nears

12-year-old calls 911 after man kills wife, 3 relatives in Gwinnett, police say

1h ago

Heavy equipment lifting business at crucial time for Brunswick port