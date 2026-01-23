Rush Propst says he declined ‘several jobs in Georgia,’ may sit out in 2026

Rush Propst wants to return to high school football coaching, but he’s not scrambling for a job.
The eight-time state champion coach is prepared to sit out the 2026 season if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself, according to an AL.com report. Propst shared his status on Tuesday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year Banquet.
“I’ve been sort of picky, and there are a lot of reasons for it,” Propst told AL.com “I’ve started a business, so I want to see that through, and I think it’s got a chance.
“I’ve turned down several jobs in Georgia or basically not pursued them hard. I didn’t want to leave the state of Alabama because of this business, and there are some other reasons, too.”
Propst told ITG Next in November that he would consider a return to South Georgia after the 2025 season finished. Propst, who previously coached at Georgia powerhouses Colquitt County and Valdosta, won his eighth state title on Dec. 5 when Coosa Christian of Alabama beat Lanett 29-22.
Propst took over as Coosa Christian’s interim head coach in August after the school suspended coach Mark O’Bryant for a season. O’Bryant was reinstated shortly after the state championship, putting Propst back on the coaching market.
Propst was candid about one of the main reasons he didn’t take a Georgia job this cycle.
“Georgia has a rule that players can’t follow a coach, so if a kid wanted to follow me that would not be allowed,” he said. “I don’t want to put a kid in that situation, and I don’t want to put our school in that situation. The Georgia stuff for this year would probably be out.”
Propst also mentioned family — specifically a new grandchild in the Gadsden area — as a deterrent to taking a Georgia job.
Propst’s new business, Two-A-Days, is a nod to the MTV series “Two-A-Days,” which documented Propst’s 2005 and 2006 Hoover High School teams and added to his national notoriety.
According to its website, the business provides comprehensive services for school campus operations, including lighting design and system management.
Propst also hinted at another business opportunity in the AL.com article.
“I have a lot of things I don’t want to announce yet, a lot of things I’m working on with some possible media stuff,” Propst said. “Obviously this business is picking up, and I need to keep my hand in that. My wife is working in it as well.”
Propst won two state championships — and a share of the 2015 national title — in 11 seasons coaching Colquitt County. He was relieved of his duties in 2019 in a unanimous vote by the Colquitt County Board of Education. An investigation afterward confirmed he had violated the Code of Ethics for Educators in several ways.
Propst also coached at Valdosta in 2020 and led the Wildcats to the state semifinals. However, Valdosta was ordered to forfeit seven victories from that season and was banned from the 2021 postseason, along with other penalties, for use of ineligible players.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
