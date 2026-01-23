AJC Varsity Rush Propst says he declined ‘several jobs in Georgia,’ may sit out in 2026 In addition to business opportunities in Alabama, where he won a state title as interim coach in 2025, there’s a Georgia rule Propst says he can’t abide. Rush Propst took over at Colquitt County in 2008 and has compiled an 86-25 record with Class AAAAAA championships in 2014 and 2015. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Rush Propst wants to return to high school football coaching, but he’s not scrambling for a job. The eight-time state champion coach is prepared to sit out the 2026 season if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself, according to an AL.com report. Propst shared his status on Tuesday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year Banquet.

“I’ve been sort of picky, and there are a lot of reasons for it,” Propst told AL.com “I’ve started a business, so I want to see that through, and I think it’s got a chance. “I’ve turned down several jobs in Georgia or basically not pursued them hard. I didn’t want to leave the state of Alabama because of this business, and there are some other reasons, too.” RELATED Comprehensive list of Georgia high school football coaching changes Propst told ITG Next in November that he would consider a return to South Georgia after the 2025 season finished. Propst, who previously coached at Georgia powerhouses Colquitt County and Valdosta, won his eighth state title on Dec. 5 when Coosa Christian of Alabama beat Lanett 29-22. Propst took over as Coosa Christian’s interim head coach in August after the school suspended coach Mark O’Bryant for a season. O’Bryant was reinstated shortly after the state championship, putting Propst back on the coaching market.

Several notable South Georgia jobs opened among the dozens of coaching changes this offseason.

Propst was candid about one of the main reasons he didn’t take a Georgia job this cycle. “Georgia has a rule that players can’t follow a coach, so if a kid wanted to follow me that would not be allowed,” he said. “I don’t want to put a kid in that situation, and I don’t want to put our school in that situation. The Georgia stuff for this year would probably be out.” Propst also mentioned family — specifically a new grandchild in the Gadsden area — as a deterrent to taking a Georgia job. RELATED Rush Propst wins eighth state title, first since Colquitt County in 2015 Propst’s new business, Two-A-Days, is a nod to the MTV series “Two-A-Days,” which documented Propst’s 2005 and 2006 Hoover High School teams and added to his national notoriety. According to its website, the business provides comprehensive services for school campus operations, including lighting design and system management.