AJC Varsity

Boys basketball rankings: 3 teams seeking first state titles stand No. 1

Wheeler, which is in the Top 25 in several national polls, is No. 1 in Class 6A.
Wheeler's Colben Landrew — pictured reacting after making a free throw at the end of the Wildcats' 6A state championship game win in March over Newton — is back leading the team as Wheeler seeks its third title in four seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Wheeler's Colben Landrew — pictured reacting after making a free throw at the end of the Wildcats' 6A state championship game win in March over Newton — is back leading the team as Wheeler seeks its third title in four seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By
49 minutes ago

Wheeler is Georgia’s most talented boys basketball team, and the Wildcats are playing like it, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.

St. Pius, Commerce and Chattahoochee County, schools seeking their first state championships, also are No. 1 in the AJC Varsity first rankings of the year, six weeks ahead of the state tournament.

RELATED
Building plan pays off with Gainesville’s ascension to No. 1

The other No. 1 teams are Gainesville, Westover, Carver of Columbus and Mount Vernon.

Wheeler is in the top 25 of multiple national polls with a 13-3 record, its only losses against out-of-state opponents.

Forward Colben Landrew, a UConn signee, is the highest-rated senior prospect on a GHSA team this season.

Jaron Saulsberry, a 6-foot-6 forward signed with Ole Miss, and Amare James, a wing/forward signed with Clemson, also are Wheeler seniors. Guard Kevin Savage is a consensus top-50 national junior prospect.

Gainesville (17-0) is No. 1 in Class 5A. The Red Elephants have defeated fellow 5A top-10 teams Woodward Academy, Dutchtown and Milton. They play at No. 8 Johns Creek on Tuesday. Gainesville most recently won a state title in 1983.

St. Pius, of Class 4A, is 17-0 with victories over top-10 teams Walton, Southwest DeKalb, Calvary Day and Darlington. St. Pius’ best-known player is Harris Reynolds, a four-star guard prospect who has signed with Clemson.

The No. 2 team in Class 4A, Westminster, is undefeated at 15-0. The Wildcats most recently won a state title in 1967. Two-time defending champion North Oconee (14-2) is ranked No. 3.

Three-time defending champion Sandy Creek (9-2) is No. 1 in 3A. Its losses are against Cherokee and Sprayberry, winning teams in higher classes.

Carver of Columbus leads Class 2A ahead of No. 2 KIPP Atlanta and defending champion Butler.

Commerce and Chattahoochee County, with no state-title pedigree, head up Division I and Division II of Class A, respectively. Both made the round of 16 last season.

Commerce (14-3) has wins over No. 4 Rabun County and No. 5 Putnam County from its own class. Defending champion B.E.S.T. Academy (7-7) is No. 8.

Chattahoochee County (13-1) is ahead of undefeated Seminole County (14-0). Defending champion Savannah (10-6) is No. 9.

Mount Vernon (14-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private. Mount Vernon defeated No. 2 Walker 63-60 in overtime on Friday night and has no in-state losses. Defending champion Holy Innocents’ (12-2) is ranked No. 4.

RELATED
More AJC Varsity coverage

Class 6A

  1. Wheeler (13-3)
  2. Grayson (15-1)
  3. McEachern (11-3)
  4. Hillgrove (11-5)
  5. Pebblebrook (10-4)
  6. Walton (15-2)
  7. Cherokee (11-5)
  8. Westlake (12-5)
  9. Dacula (15-1)
  10. Berkmar (11-5)

Class 5A

  1. Gainesville (17-0)
  2. Alexander (14-2)
  3. Decatur (15-2)
  4. Hughes (7-4)
  5. Woodstock (15-1)
  6. Woodward Academy (11-6)
  7. Dutchtown (11-4)
  8. Johns Creek (15-2)
  9. Milton (10-4)
  10. Newnan (13-0)

Class 4A

  1. St. Pius (17-0)
  2. Westminster (15-0)
  3. North Oconee (14-2)
  4. Griffin (15-1)
  5. Mays (12-3)
  6. Pace Academy (7-7)
  7. Southwest DeKalb (13-3)
  8. Jonesboro (10-4)
  9. Eastside (11-5)
  10. Locust Grove (15-2)

Class 3A

  1. Sandy Creek (9-2)
  2. Westover (12-1)
  3. Baldwin (13-2)
  4. Cross Creek (12-5)
  5. Douglass (11-3)
  6. Cedar Grove (8-6)
  7. Monroe (13-3)
  8. Cherokee Bluff (10-5)
  9. Calhoun (10-1)
  10. Long County (12-3)

Class 2A

  1. Carver-Columbus (10-2)
  2. KIPP Atlanta (12-3)
  3. Butler (11-4)
  4. Columbia (12-4)
  5. South Atlanta (11-4)
  6. Salem (11-6)
  7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (12-3)
  8. Murray County (13-2)
  9. Therrell (7-9)
  10. Redan (13-2)

Class A Division I

  1. Commerce (14-3)
  2. Model (12-1)
  3. Vidalia (12-1)
  4. Rabun County (12-2)
  5. Putnam County (12-5)
  6. Southwest (11-6)
  7. Fannin County (16-1)
  8. B.E.S.T. Academy (7-7)
  9. Fitzgerald (8-3)
  10. Washington County (10-2)

Class A Division II

  1. Chattahoochee County (13-1)
  2. Seminole County (14-0)
  3. Clinch County (10-1)
  4. Portal (10-2)
  5. Screven County (10-4)
  6. Turner County (12-2)
  7. Bowdon (8-3)
  8. Hancock Central (7-6)
  9. Savannah (10-6)
  10. Taylor County (9-3)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. Mount Vernon (14-1)
  2. Walker (13-2)
  3. North Cobb Christian (12-3)
  4. Holy Innocents’ (12-2)
  5. Greenforest Christian (12-5)
  6. Darlington (12-2)
  7. Hebron Christian (10-4)
  8. Calvary Day (11-4)
  9. Mount Bethel Christian (9-5)
  10. Lovett (10-6)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

121125 gainesville at rome hsfb

After 11 seasons and 2 state titles with Rome, coach John Reid retires

Georgia high school football coaching changes: 3 new hires in South Georgia

In flurry of South Georgia coaching news, Brunswick football makes its hire

Keep Reading

Building plan pays off with Gainesville’s ascension to No. 1

A look at all 4,744 former Georgia HS football players on a 2025 college roster

Newly unranked Florida pulls away from No. 18 Georgia late and wins 92-77

Featured

cellphones

Will Ga. expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools.

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Bright headlights spark reader complaints, advice

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett home, police say