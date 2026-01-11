AJC Varsity Boys basketball rankings: 3 teams seeking first state titles stand No. 1 Wheeler, which is in the Top 25 in several national polls, is No. 1 in Class 6A. Wheeler's Colben Landrew — pictured reacting after making a free throw at the end of the Wildcats' 6A state championship game win in March over Newton — is back leading the team as Wheeler seeks its third title in four seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Wheeler is Georgia’s most talented boys basketball team, and the Wildcats are playing like it, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. St. Pius, Commerce and Chattahoochee County, schools seeking their first state championships, also are No. 1 in the AJC Varsity first rankings of the year, six weeks ahead of the state tournament.

RELATED Building plan pays off with Gainesville’s ascension to No. 1 The other No. 1 teams are Gainesville, Westover, Carver of Columbus and Mount Vernon. Wheeler is in the top 25 of multiple national polls with a 13-3 record, its only losses against out-of-state opponents. Forward Colben Landrew, a UConn signee, is the highest-rated senior prospect on a GHSA team this season. Jaron Saulsberry, a 6-foot-6 forward signed with Ole Miss, and Amare James, a wing/forward signed with Clemson, also are Wheeler seniors. Guard Kevin Savage is a consensus top-50 national junior prospect.

Gainesville (17-0) is No. 1 in Class 5A. The Red Elephants have defeated fellow 5A top-10 teams Woodward Academy, Dutchtown and Milton. They play at No. 8 Johns Creek on Tuesday. Gainesville most recently won a state title in 1983.

St. Pius, of Class 4A, is 17-0 with victories over top-10 teams Walton, Southwest DeKalb, Calvary Day and Darlington. St. Pius’ best-known player is Harris Reynolds, a four-star guard prospect who has signed with Clemson. The No. 2 team in Class 4A, Westminster, is undefeated at 15-0. The Wildcats most recently won a state title in 1967. Two-time defending champion North Oconee (14-2) is ranked No. 3. Three-time defending champion Sandy Creek (9-2) is No. 1 in 3A. Its losses are against Cherokee and Sprayberry, winning teams in higher classes. Carver of Columbus leads Class 2A ahead of No. 2 KIPP Atlanta and defending champion Butler. Commerce and Chattahoochee County, with no state-title pedigree, head up Division I and Division II of Class A, respectively. Both made the round of 16 last season.

Commerce (14-3) has wins over No. 4 Rabun County and No. 5 Putnam County from its own class. Defending champion B.E.S.T. Academy (7-7) is No. 8. Chattahoochee County (13-1) is ahead of undefeated Seminole County (14-0). Defending champion Savannah (10-6) is No. 9. Mount Vernon (14-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private. Mount Vernon defeated No. 2 Walker 63-60 in overtime on Friday night and has no in-state losses. Defending champion Holy Innocents’ (12-2) is ranked No. 4. RELATED More AJC Varsity coverage Class 6A Wheeler (13-3) Grayson (15-1) McEachern (11-3) Hillgrove (11-5) Pebblebrook (10-4) Walton (15-2) Cherokee (11-5) Westlake (12-5) Dacula (15-1) Berkmar (11-5) Class 5A Gainesville (17-0) Alexander (14-2) Decatur (15-2) Hughes (7-4) Woodstock (15-1) Woodward Academy (11-6) Dutchtown (11-4) Johns Creek (15-2) Milton (10-4) Newnan (13-0)

Class 4A St. Pius (17-0) Westminster (15-0) North Oconee (14-2) Griffin (15-1) Mays (12-3) Pace Academy (7-7) Southwest DeKalb (13-3) Jonesboro (10-4) Eastside (11-5) Locust Grove (15-2) Class 3A Sandy Creek (9-2) Westover (12-1) Baldwin (13-2) Cross Creek (12-5) Douglass (11-3) Cedar Grove (8-6) Monroe (13-3) Cherokee Bluff (10-5) Calhoun (10-1) Long County (12-3) Class 2A Carver-Columbus (10-2) KIPP Atlanta (12-3) Butler (11-4) Columbia (12-4) South Atlanta (11-4) Salem (11-6) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (12-3) Murray County (13-2) Therrell (7-9) Redan (13-2) Class A Division I Commerce (14-3) Model (12-1) Vidalia (12-1) Rabun County (12-2) Putnam County (12-5) Southwest (11-6) Fannin County (16-1) B.E.S.T. Academy (7-7) Fitzgerald (8-3) Washington County (10-2) Class A Division II Chattahoochee County (13-1) Seminole County (14-0) Clinch County (10-1) Portal (10-2) Screven County (10-4) Turner County (12-2) Bowdon (8-3) Hancock Central (7-6) Savannah (10-6) Taylor County (9-3)