Boys basketball rankings: 3 teams seeking first state titles stand No. 1
Wheeler, which is in the Top 25 in several national polls, is No. 1 in Class 6A.
Wheeler's Colben Landrew — pictured reacting after making a free throw at the end of the Wildcats' 6A state championship game win in March over Newton — is back leading the team as Wheeler seeks its third title in four seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
The other No. 1 teams are Gainesville, Westover, Carver of Columbus and Mount Vernon.
Wheeler is in the top 25 of multiple national polls with a 13-3 record, its only losses against out-of-state opponents.
Forward Colben Landrew, a UConn signee, is the highest-rated senior prospect on a GHSA team this season.
Jaron Saulsberry, a 6-foot-6 forward signed with Ole Miss, and Amare James, a wing/forward signed with Clemson, also are Wheeler seniors. Guard Kevin Savage is a consensus top-50 national junior prospect.
Gainesville (17-0) is No. 1 in Class 5A. The Red Elephants have defeated fellow 5A top-10 teams Woodward Academy, Dutchtown and Milton. They play at No. 8 Johns Creek on Tuesday. Gainesville most recently won a state title in 1983.
St. Pius, of Class 4A, is 17-0 with victories over top-10 teams Walton, Southwest DeKalb, Calvary Day and Darlington. St. Pius’ best-known player is Harris Reynolds, a four-star guard prospect who has signed with Clemson.
The No. 2 team in Class 4A, Westminster, is undefeated at 15-0. The Wildcats most recently won a state title in 1967. Two-time defending champion North Oconee (14-2) is ranked No. 3.
Three-time defending champion Sandy Creek (9-2) is No. 1 in 3A. Its losses are against Cherokee and Sprayberry, winning teams in higher classes.
Carver of Columbus leads Class 2A ahead of No. 2 KIPP Atlanta and defending champion Butler.
Commerce and Chattahoochee County, with no state-title pedigree, head up Division I and Division II of Class A, respectively. Both made the round of 16 last season.
Commerce (14-3) has wins over No. 4 Rabun County and No. 5 Putnam County from its own class. Defending champion B.E.S.T. Academy (7-7) is No. 8.
Chattahoochee County (13-1) is ahead of undefeated Seminole County (14-0). Defending champion Savannah (10-6) is No. 9.
Mount Vernon (14-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private. Mount Vernon defeated No. 2 Walker 63-60 in overtime on Friday night and has no in-state losses. Defending champion Holy Innocents’ (12-2) is ranked No. 4.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.