Atlanta United

Atlanta United has $4.6 million in general allocation money, but hold on ...

Not all of that money will be spendable as Atlanta United will need to reach compliance on its senior-level signings that exceed the MLS maximum.
General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis/AP File)
By
27 minutes ago

Atlanta United has $4,586,967 in general allocation money that can be used to sign or re-sign players, according to information released by MLS on Wednesday.

Minnesota has the most ($7,259,300) and Austin ($2,549,636) the least.

Simply because Atlanta United has almost $4.6 million in GAM, it doesn’t mean it has that money to spend. Within that total is the $3.28 million in GAM that MLS teams receive from the league.

A portion of Atlanta United’s GAM will be used to reach compliance for as many as 20 senior-level signings whose salaries exceed the MLS maximum, which last season was $743,750. Some of the funds can also be used to buy out contracts.

The use of the GAM won’t be determined until near the deadline for roster compliance, which is typically the day before the season’s first match. Atlanta United will open at Cincinnati on Feb. 21.

Atlanta United 2 going to Athens for some games

Atlanta United 2 will play its first eight home matches of the MLS Next Pro season in Athens at the Turner Soccer Complex. The matches will be free to attend.

The site of Atlanta United 2’s final six home matches, and ticket information, are to be determined.

Kennesaw State, where Atlanta United 2 typically plays its home matches, won’t be available because it is a proposed host site for teams participating in this summer’s World Cup. Atlanta will host eight matches in the tournament.

Atlanta United 2 will open its season March 1 at New England Revolution II. Its first home match will be March 8 against Carolina Core. Its last home match will be Sept. 8 against Connecticut United. Its last match will be Sept. 20 at Orlando City B.

Atlanta United 2’s home matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Homegrown signee loaned for season

Central defender Kaiden Moore was loaned to Philadelphia for the season.

Moore, an 18-year-old Homegrown signee and a native of Macon, hasn’t yet made an appearance with the first team. Moore made six appearances for Atlanta United 2 last season and 17 two seasons ago.

