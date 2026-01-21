Atlanta United Atlanta United has $4.6 million in general allocation money, but hold on ... Not all of that money will be spendable as Atlanta United will need to reach compliance on its senior-level signings that exceed the MLS maximum. General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis/AP File)

Atlanta United has $4,586,967 in general allocation money that can be used to sign or re-sign players, according to information released by MLS on Wednesday. Minnesota has the most ($7,259,300) and Austin ($2,549,636) the least.

Simply because Atlanta United has almost $4.6 million in GAM, it doesn't mean it has that money to spend. Within that total is the $3.28 million in GAM that MLS teams receive from the league. A portion of Atlanta United's GAM will be used to reach compliance for as many as 20 senior-level signings whose salaries exceed the MLS maximum, which last season was $743,750. Some of the funds can also be used to buy out contracts. The use of the GAM won't be determined until near the deadline for roster compliance, which is typically the day before the season's first match. Atlanta United will open at Cincinnati on Feb. 21. Atlanta United 2 going to Athens for some games Atlanta United 2 will play its first eight home matches of the MLS Next Pro season in Athens at the Turner Soccer Complex. The matches will be free to attend.

The site of Atlanta United 2’s final six home matches, and ticket information, are to be determined.