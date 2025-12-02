Georgia Bulldogs What comes next for Georgia assistants as coaching carousel continues to spin Bulldogs returned all 10 assistants from the 2024 team, but will they be able to do that next season? Glenn Schumann is in his 10th season with the Georgia Bulldogs, making $2 million a year. (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

ATHENS — Consistency is one of the major tenets of the Georgia football program under Kirby Smart. In no area is that more apparent than the Georgia assistant coaching staff. The Bulldogs returned all 10 assistants from the 2024 team, which has provided a major boost to a young college football team.

“Things like Jonas Jennings being part of our staff since I’ve been here. Scott Sinclair, Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott, they’re pillars in this building,” Smart said. “They believe in the core values of the head coach. They help push those.” Although all the SEC head coaching jobs have been filled to date, there still are plenty of other available jobs for prospective head coaches and those looking to move up as coordinators. Here is a look at where things stand with Georgia’s current coaching staff and who might be looking to move up in the coaching industry. Dan Lanning, Fran Brown, Sam Pittman and Dell McGee are examples of former Georgia assistants who have gone on to run their own programs. RELATED Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo Time at Georgia: 18 years across two stints. Been with the program since 2022, starting in 2023 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Previous stops: Auburn and South Carolina offensive coordinator, Colorado State head coach.

What does his future look like? Bobo has had an excellent year as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. He’s a semifinalist for the Broyles Award. It’s also worth noting his son Drew has another year of eligibility after this season. Bobo has had health issues in the past, but he seems to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator for the future. Salary: $1.5 million Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann Time at Georgia: In his 10th season. In addition to serving as the inside linebackers coach since 2016, he’s been the defensive coordinator since 2022. Previous stops: Analyst at Alabama. What does his future look like? Mel Tucker was hired to be the head coach at Colorado. Dan Lanning got the Oregon job. Yet Schumann has still yet to find a job worth jumping for. He was a candidate for the North Carolina opening last year, but he never really gained traction in this cycle, especially with some of the SEC openings. Maybe Tulane, UAB or Memphis make sense for him, but given his $2 million salary, Schumann can be picky about his next job.

Salary: $2 million Jobs to watch for: Alabama-Birmingham, Tulane, Memphis. RELATED Georgia’s Kirby Smart, new dean of SEC coaches, still makes history Running backs coach Josh Crawford Time at Georgia: In his second season as running backs coach, starting in 2024. Previous stops: Wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech, wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky What does his future look like? Crawford has helped Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens take major steps forward this season. He picked up a big recruiting win by landing 4-star prospect Jae Lamar. Crawford is early in his tenure at Georgia. It would be a surprise for him to leave at this point.

Salary: $453,000 Wide receivers coach James Coley Time at Georgia: In his sixth season across two stints. Been the program’s wide receivers coach since the 2024 season. Previous stops: Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, wide receivers coach at Texas A&M, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Miami. What does his future look like? Before coming to Georgia, Coley had accepted the job as the wide receivers coach at South Carolina. After a first season where Georgia led the country in drops, Coley’s position group has had a bounceback season. Coley has shown he can bring in talent, with Zachariah Branch providing a major boost to the Georgia offense this season. Coley also has strong ties to South Florida. Coley seems to be in the Bobo camp of someone who is content to be at Georgia instead of searching for what else is out there. Salary: $853,000

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley Time at Georgia: In his seventh season, serving as the tight ends coach since 2019 and the assistant head coach since 2023. Previous stops: Tight ends coach and special-teams coordinator at Miami, tight ends coach at Marshall What does his future look like? If there’s a member of the offensive staff who could get plucked away, it’s Hartley. He’s the longest tenured assistant on the offense, yet still only 40. He has strong ties to Florida and would fit at South Florida. That may be a big jump for Georgia’s tight ends coach, but he was someone who was mentioned as a candidate at Southern Miss last year. Hartley is an elite recruiter and key piece of the Georgia program, but there is a desire to be a head coach. Salary: $903,000 Jobs to watch for: Alabama-Birmingham, South Florida.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels Time at Georgia: In his eighth season across two stints, serving as the offensive line coach since 2022. Previous stops: Offensive line coach at North Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Texas. What does his future look like? Smart made the decision to keep Searels last offseason, giving the veteran coach an extension before the season. That move has worked out, as Searels has patched together an offensive line that has battled injury all season. Searels did have a bout with pneumonia in 2023 and is 60 years old, but the expectation is that he’ll be back at Georgia, especially after landing 5-star 2025 prospect Ekene Ogboko, who will sign this week. Salary: $803,000 Defensive line coach Tray Scott Time at Georgia: In his ninth season at Georgia, serving as the defensive line coach since 2017.

Previous stops: Defensive line coach at North Carolina and Tennessee-Martin. What does his future look like? Scott is one of the best defensive line coaches in the country. Even while dealing with extreme youth, this group has improved throughout the season. Scott is from Arkansas, and the Razorbacks just brought in Ryan Silverfield as the team’s head coach from Memphis. Maybe he’s a candidate at Memphis or as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, but he’s well paid at Georgia, making more than $1 million a year. Jobs to watch for: Memphis, Arkansas defensive coordinator. Salary: $1.202 million Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe Time at Georgia: In his fourth season, serving as the outside linebackers coach since 2022.

Previous stops: SMU defensive line coach, Kansas outside linebacker coach What does his future look like? Coaching the outside linebackers at Georgia is a bit of a thankless job given how Georgia uses the position. Yet Uzo-Diribe has been an excellent find for the Bulldogs. Be it Chaz Chambliss last year or Quintavius Johnson this season, he’s shown he can coach up overlooked recruits into key contributors. He’s also recruited at a high level, signing three top-100 players in the 2024 cycle. Uzo-Diribe could be a name to watch at Nebraska as the defensive coordinator. And if Colorado were to open because of Deion Sanders leaving, keep in mind that Uzo-Diribe is an alum. Jobs to watch for: Nebraska defensive coordinator. Salary: $700,000 Defensive backs coach Donte Williams Time at Georgia: In his second season, serving as the defensive backs coach since 2024. Also has the title of associate head coach.

Previous stops: USC defensive backs coach, USC interim coach, cornerbacks coach at Oregon, Nebraska and Arizona. What does his future look like? Williams deserves a lot of credit for the development of Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones this year. Add in potentially signing 4-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, and the group is set for the future. The question is whether Williams will be around to coach them. He was a candidate for the San Jose State job last year and has significant ties to the West Coast. The Cal job is open, though Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is the presumed favorite. Perhaps if a Mountain West job were to open, Williams could be a logical candidate. Jobs to watch for: Cal defensive coordinator. Salary: $853,000 Co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson Time at Georgia: In his second season, serving as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach since the 2024 season.