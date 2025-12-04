Atlanta Hawks Well-traveled Hawks fall to Clippers in return to State Farm Arena Next up for the Hawks: the Nuggets on Friday night. Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks looked like a team that played four games in six days and had to battle without three top rotational players. They also looked like a team missing two of its top facilitators and they couldn’t generate enough offense, falling to the Clippers on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks played Wednesday’s action without forward Jalen Johnson, who missed the game with right calf soreness. The team ruled out Johnson just before the game. He joined guard Trae Young (right MCL sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks in scoring with 21 points and at one point was the only Hawks scorer with double digit points. Dyson Daniels had 15 points. Hawks rookie Asa Newell had 11 points off the bench. Turning point The Hawks fell behind early in the first quarter and fought their way back, trailing by just six at the end of the first 12 minutes. But then the Hawks, other than Alexander-Walker, couldn’t seem to buy a bucket. The Hawks made just seven of their 22 field goal attempts in the second quarter.

While they managed to score in the third, they gave up too many second-chance opportunities.