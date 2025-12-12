Georgia Bulldogs Some things that stand out about Georgia football’s 2026 schedule Georgia will start a nine-game SEC conference schedule in 2026. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not looking forward to the move to nine SEC games in 2026. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

ATHENS — Georgia ran through its 2025 schedule, beating every team it saw on the way to a 12-1 mark. The Bulldogs avenged their lone loss against Alabama, beating the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. To do that once again in 2026, now that we know the schedule, would be extremely impressive.

The SEC announced the full 2026 schedules Thursday night. Georgia opens the year against Tennessee State on Sept. 5 in Sanford Stadium. RELATED 2025 College Football Playoff quiz Georgia football 2026 schedule Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: Off

Oct. 31: vs. Florida (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech All three of Georgia’s nonconference games come at home and bookend the schedule. Their rival Georgia Tech returns to Athens on Nov. 28 to close the regular season. But one notable difference is that Georgia will face an SEC foe the week before Tech, rather than some nonconference cupcake.

That’s because in 2026, the SEC will expand to nine conference games. All four Power Four conferences will play the same number of conference games.

RELATED Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy finish revealed among transfer-heavy field One quick look at Georgia’s schedule, and it’s easy to see why coach Kirby Smart raised some concern about the conference slate just minutes after the SEC championship game. “Those two teams were beat up tonight. That was the ninth (conference) game of the year. We’re looking at next year having another game,” Smart said Saturday following this year’s SEC championship game. “I mean, the coaches in our league are concerned about it, very concerned about it. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t speak my piece and say it’s concerning.” Georgia begins SEC play Sept. 19 with a trip to Arkansas. The Razorbacks were the lone team to not win a conference game this season and will be led by new coach Ryan Silverfield. Arkansas is one of four SEC teams Georgia will face that will have a new head coach. RELATED 2026 Georgia football schedule announced The grind of the SEC for Georgia begins the very next week, as the Bulldogs welcome Oklahoma to Athens. It will be the first time the two teams have met since the iconic 2018 Rose Bowl, and will be Oklahoma’s first trip to Athens. Both teams made this year’s College Football Playoff. A week after that, Georgia hosts Vanderbilt in a game that has gotten a lot spicier since the Commodores flipped star recruit Jared Curtis. Should the 5-star quarterback start that game for Vanderbilt, who went 10-2 this past season, that game should attract a lot of attention.

After consecutive home games against top-15 teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia goes on the road to face Alabama. The two teams split their meetings this most recent season. Georgia lost in 2024 when it went to Alabama. RELATED Gunner Stockton gives Georgia one key advantage in the College Football Playoff Perhaps the trickiest game for Georgia comes the next week against a new-look Auburn program led by Alex Golesh. After three consecutive marquee games, Georgia heads home to face a rival it has dominated of late. And like this past season, Auburn gets an extra week of rest to prepare for Georgia. The Tigers’ bye week falls right before their visit to Athens. Georgia’s off week comes Oct. 24, just before its game against rival Florida. The game, set for Halloween, will be played in Atlanta next year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party moves indoors because of construction in Jacksonville, Florida. Compared with the early portion of the schedule, Georgia’s November slate seems less thorny. Georgia goes to Ole Miss on Nov. 7. It will be interesting to see how the Rebels evolve post Lane Kiffin, as Pete Golding is now in charge. Georgia could see Ole Miss even sooner, as a potential meeting in the College Football Playoff looms. RELATED What Georgia football will be looking to add in the transfer portal Georgia’s final home SEC game comes against Missouri, with the Tigers visiting Nov. 14. Georgia and Missouri have not played since the 2023 season.