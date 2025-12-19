AJC Varsity Relive the game-winning play from all eight GHSA state championships From eye-popping touchdown passes to last-second tackles to historic runs, this week of football was action packed. Four-star Georgia football signees Graham Houston (left) and Tyriq Green enjoy the celebration after their Buford team won the GHSA Class 6A state championship on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Eight high school football players etched themselves into their community’s history this week with state championship-winning plays. From eye-popping touchdown passes to last-second tackles to historic runs, here are all eight game-winning plays from the GHSA state championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week.

Class 6A: Buford 28, Carrollton 21 Arguably the most important championship game in the country was full of pivotal highlights. There were several impressive interceptions, a game-typing scoop-and-score and a long touchdown pass. But no play was more important than AJC Super 11 running back Tyriq Green’s 82-yard touchdown. Green fooled the second level of Carrollton’s defense with a move to the left before breaking free around the right tackle. The run took Buford’s 28-21 lead for good with less than three minutes remaining. RELATED National champions? Buford makes its case by winning Class 6A state title.

Class 5A: Thomas County Central 62, Gainesville 21 It’s difficult to pinpoint a single game-winning play in a 62-21 blowout, but the moment that Thomas County Central seemed to bury Gainesville came with just over four minutes left.

The Yellow Jackets led the Red Elephants 48-21, but Gainesville had some late-game momentum after a 59-yard rushing touchdown. Thomas County Central needed one more score to seal the win. Deuce Lawrence delivered the final blow — and broke the GHSA state championship rushing yards record in the process — with his fourth touchdown of the night from 20 yards out. RELATED Thomas County Central RB breaks finals record in lopsided win over Gainesville Class 4A: Creekside 42, Benedictine 39 Creekside let Benedictine get close to the lead in the final minutes, but the game never really seemed to get out of the Seminoles’ control in the second half. The explosive Creekside offense outscored the Cadets 21-0 in the third quarter, taking all the points they would need to win their first championship since 2013.

The Seminoles’ last score came on a clutch fourth down run from Cedric Kelly. The senior found a crease in Benedictine’s defensive front and hit it quickly for a 20-yard score. RELATED ‘Underrated’ Creekside playmakers combine to finish historic offensive season Class 3A: Sandy Creek 27, Jefferson 7 Jefferson’s offense didn’t score at all in the Class 3A final — the Dragons scored their only touchdown on a kickoff return — but comeback hopes continued to glimmer until halfway through the fourth quarter. That was when 4-star Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer effectively claimed the trophy with a 25-yard touchdown run. The West Virginia signee broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, beat the Jefferson defense to the edge, stiff-armed a linebacker and raced across the goal line. Latimer took a three-possession lead with 6:55 left in the game.

RELATED ‘Losing wasn’t an option.’ Sandy Creek title a promise to teammate who died. Class 2A: Carver-Columbus 24, Hapeville Charter 7 Carver-Columbus had one hand on the Class 2A trophy after a fourth-quarter touchdown took a 17-7 lead with 6:49 remaining. The Tigers’ defense had shut out Hapeville Charter in the second half, and the offense had started to find a rhythm. Carver’s offense didn’t get a chance to put the game out of reach, though. Senior JaMarcus Davis ended it less than a minute later, jumping in front of a curl route and cashing a 36-yard pick-six. RELATED Winning it all back at Carver ‘means absolutely everything’ for Jarvis Jones Class A Division I: Bowdon 35, Lincoln County 31 Bowdon had two candidates for “game-winning play,” but only one truly sealed the Class A Division I title. Berkley Perkins’ 27-yard touchdown catch on third-and-14 took the lead, but Lincoln County threatened to take it back for good in the final seconds.

Bowdon played textbook “bend-don’t-break” defense as Lincoln County drove down the field, giving up small gains for first downs as the clock continued to wind down. Lincoln got to Bowdon’s 10-yard line with seven seconds left and no timeouts. Lincoln County quarterback Mekhi Wade took the snap and immediately rolled to his right, looking for an open receiver in the end zone. He checked down to an out route 4 yards short of the end zone, and Bowdon’s Mykah Patterson was right there in tight coverage as the receiver made a diving catch and fell down at the 4-yard line. The clock ran out, and Bowdon’s defense held on to win the program’s fourth straight title. RELATED Bowdon claims 4-peat, defeats Lincoln County in back-and-forth battle Class A Division II: Worth County 17, Toombs County 13 Both teams had scored all their points by the end of the third quarter, but Toombs County came close to a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.