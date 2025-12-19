Relive the game-winning play from all eight GHSA state championships
From eye-popping touchdown passes to last-second tackles to historic runs, this week of football was action packed.
Four-star Georgia football signees Graham Houston (left) and Tyriq Green enjoy the celebration after their Buford team won the GHSA Class 6A state championship on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jefferson’s offense didn’t score at all in the Class 3A final — the Dragons scored their only touchdown on a kickoff return — but comeback hopes continued to glimmer until halfway through the fourth quarter.
That was when 4-star Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer effectively claimed the trophy with a 25-yard touchdown run. The West Virginia signee broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, beat the Jefferson defense to the edge, stiff-armed a linebacker and raced across the goal line.
Latimer took a three-possession lead with 6:55 left in the game.
Carver-Columbus had one hand on the Class 2A trophy after a fourth-quarter touchdown took a 17-7 lead with 6:49 remaining. The Tigers’ defense had shut out Hapeville Charter in the second half, and the offense had started to find a rhythm.
Carver’s offense didn’t get a chance to put the game out of reach, though. Senior JaMarcus Davis ended it less than a minute later, jumping in front of a curl route and cashing a 36-yard pick-six.
Bowdon had two candidates for “game-winning play,” but only one truly sealed the Class A Division I title. Berkley Perkins’ 27-yard touchdown catch on third-and-14 took the lead, but Lincoln County threatened to take it back for good in the final seconds.
Bowdon played textbook “bend-don’t-break” defense as Lincoln County drove down the field, giving up small gains for first downs as the clock continued to wind down. Lincoln got to Bowdon’s 10-yard line with seven seconds left and no timeouts.
Lincoln County quarterback Mekhi Wade took the snap and immediately rolled to his right, looking for an open receiver in the end zone. He checked down to an out route 4 yards short of the end zone, and Bowdon’s Mykah Patterson was right there in tight coverage as the receiver made a diving catch and fell down at the 4-yard line.
The clock ran out, and Bowdon’s defense held on to win the program’s fourth straight title.
Class A Division II: Worth County 17, Toombs County 13
Both teams had scored all their points by the end of the third quarter, but Toombs County came close to a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.
The Bulldogs started their potential game-winning drive in great field position at the 50-yard line with 4:40 left. Toombs County quickly picked up a first down before Dashaun Rockwell saved the game for Worth County.
The senior safety jumped in front of a would-be first down pass and snagged a game-sealing interception. The Rams ran out the clock with kneels on the ensuing drive.
Class 3A-A Private: Hebron Christian 28, Calvary Day 21
Hebron Christian appeared to be in control for most of the Class 3A-A Private final against Calvary Day, but the Cavaliers suddenly had the ball in two-minute mode trailing just 28-21.
Calvary Day quarterback James Mobley unleashed a deep ball to Jalen Hicks, who was sandwiched between two defenders around the Hebron Christian 40-yard line. Hicks went up for the pass, but Hebron Christian’s Jarvis Mathurin did his best Randy Moss impression to snag a game-sealing interception over the receiver.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
