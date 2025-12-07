Georgia Bulldogs Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is pressured by Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) on a pass attempt by Simpson during the fourth quarter in their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The Georgia defense that couldn’t pressure the quarterback and was weak in the secondary, that was scorched by Tennessee and suffered death by third-down conversion against Alabama — that substandard group was nowhere to be found Saturday on the premises of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I feel like everybody was out there just trying to make plays (by themselves) last time we played (Alabama),” Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson said. “This time, I feel like we rushed more as a unit, so there was really nowhere to go.”

A most improved Bulldogs defense flexed in the SEC championship Saturday, absolutely punishing an Alabama team that was fighting for a place in the College Football Playoff. No. 3 Georgia was physical in its tackling, meted out bruising pass breakups, ran swiftly to the ball and gave No. 9 Alabama little room to maneuver. A 28-7 victory was suitable reward. It was a striking performance, a defense imposing its will on a top-10 opponent with execution, physical play and speed. It was all the more impactful because of how the regular-season loss to the Crimson Tide was so demoralizing. RELATED Read more about the Bulldogs Georgia fans remember that Sept. 27 game. The Tide converted 13 of 19 third downs and never trailed in their 24-21 win at Sanford Stadium. Alabama gained 397 yards of total offense and held the ball for 35:36. It was the Tide’s 10th win in their past 11 meetings against Georgia, and it was easy to wonder when Smart was ever going to defeat his crimson nemesis. Here are some things that Smart said after that game:

“I’ve coached a lot of years and we’ve never been 13 of 19 on third down, and that tells the tale of the game.”

“We’ve got to do a better job of affecting the quarterback. I mean, we’ve got more packages than the man in the moon to affect the quarterback, but we’ve got to do it.” And, also, notably, this: “Lesson I take is we’ve got a good football team that’s got to get better. I love the team in that locker room. I’ve repeatedly said, they enjoy practice, they work their butt off.” And, 10 weeks later, there they were, showered in confetti and pulling on red T-shirts celebrating their third SEC title in four years. The same defense that allowed the Crimson Tide to convert 13 of 19 third downs held Alabama to 3-for-13 on Saturday. A unit that totaled eight sacks in its first eight games (including games against Marshall and Austin Peay) has become a marauding band — 12 sacks in the past five games, including three of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

“They did a good job of bringing some pressures,” Simpson said. “It’s almost like they were bringing somebody almost on every down.” With as many packages as the man on the moon. “In that pocket, he can hurt you,” Wilson said of Simpson. “So our whole game plan was just getting him out of that pocket and I guess that worked.” Defensive lineman Gabe Harris Jr. set a tone by crushing Simpson on a keeper on the Tide’s second possession. Safety KJ Bolden made a big play by deflecting a Simpson pass on Alabama’s next possession, creating an interception for cornerback Daylen Everette. The turnover was converted into a touchdown for a 14-0 lead in the middle of the second quarter, going a long way to securing the trophy for Georgia.

The Crimson Tide were held to season lows in total offense (209 yards) and scoring. In fact, Alabama hadn’t gained that few yards in a game since 2013, according to Stathead. On the same field last weekend, Georgia Tech similarly bottomed out against the Bulldogs, held to season lows for total offense and scoring. In short, a defense that couldn’t stop Tennessee, Alabama and, for three quarters, Ole Miss, has found its stride at the right time. It’s another masterful coaching job by Smart and his staff, bringing the team along so it’s playing its best at the end of the season. A team that has been inexperienced in spots and dealt with injuries in others looks once again quite like a national championship contender. “It starts with Kirby and it trickles down — coach Smart — and it trickles down to everybody in the building,” Wilson said. “It’s just getting better every day and chopping wood.”