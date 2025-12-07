Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart says Bulldogs are ‘wounded,’ provides injury update on several players Chauncey Bowens returned to action; Drew Bobo, Joenel Aguero both remain out. Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas left the SEC Championship game early and is dealing with back spasms, coach Kirby Smart said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATLANTA — Georgia defeated Alabama 28-7 in Saturday’s SEC championship game on Saturday, but there was a price to be paid with that level of physicality. The Bulldogs dealt with several absences and injuries, prompting Kirby Smart to voice concern with playing a ninth SEC game, which will start next season.

“They were wounded,” Smart said. “We were wounded.” Wide receiver Noah Thomas played in the game but left early and was replaced in the lineup by CJ Wiley. RELATED Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship “He had back spasms. He was trying to go,” Smart said. Zachariah Branch led the team in receiving yards with 53 on 5 receptions. He scored Georgia’s final touchdown of the afternoon.

Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero also did not play Saturday. Aguero, who Smart indicated is dealing with a wrist injury, started every game for Georgia this season at the star position.

In his place, freshman Rasean Dinkins got the start. He’s seen an uptick in snaps during the month of November, but that was a byproduct of Georgia being in so many blowouts. Dinkins finished the game with one tackle. JaCorey Thomas led the team in tackles with six. RELATED What’s next for Georgia after SEC title: Bulldogs likely headed back to New Orleans “He had the opportunity to step up and he handled it the right way,” cornerback Daylen Everette said of Dinkins. “He didn’t go up there and make it bigger than it was.” Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo, as he deals with a foot injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Malachi Toliver started at center. Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens returned to action, but he left in the fourth quarter after picking up a 19-yard run. Bowens missed the previous two games with a leg injury.