Kirby Smart says Bulldogs are ‘wounded,’ provides injury update on several players

“He had the opportunity to step up and he handled it the right way,” cornerback Daylen Everette said of Dinkins. “He didn’t go up there and make it bigger than it was.”
Georgia was without starting center Drew Bobo, as he deals with a foot injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Malachi Toliver started at center.
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens returned to action, but he left in the fourth quarter after picking up a 19-yard run. Bowens missed the previous two games with a leg injury.
One pregame note was that freshman tight end Ethan Barbour was working out with the team, opening up the possibility that he could be back for the College Football Playoff. Barbour suffered an ankle injury against Austin Peay in Georgia’s second game of the season.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.