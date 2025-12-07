Johnson’s second straight triple-double boosts Hawks over Wizards
Johnson became the first Hawk to have a triple-double on back-to-back nights since Bob Sura in 2004.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson notched his fourth triple-double of the season in a win over the Wizards on Saturday, tying him with Bill Bridges for most in a single season in Hawks history. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
There’s no denying that Johnson has become one of the Hawks’ most important players over the last two years. This season, Johnson has been an engine for the Hawks with so much of the team’s offense flowing through him.
With the Hawks looking to get out in transition, Johnson’s propensity to crash the glass and get the ball out has played a key role in that.
Johnson dished his 10th assist with 4:18 to play in the third quarter, getting the ball into Dyson Daniels’ hands for a layup. He grabbed his 10th rebound just over a minute later.
He became the second player in franchise history to record a triple-double on back-to-back nights, the other being Bob Sura April 9-10, 2004, per Elias Sports Bureau.
Highlight play
Hawks rookie Asa Newell has played spotty minutes this season with plenty of veterans ahead of him in the rotation. But when he checks into the game, the Hawks can always count on him to hustle and bring the energy.
With Kristaps Porzingis out Saturday because of “return to competition conditioning,” Newell got the nod to bolster the Hawks’ frontcourt.
Newell scored nine points in his first five minutes, hitting a couple of layups off feeds from Daniels. Then Newell sank a wide-open 3 from the right wing. Then Newell scored a put back in a crowd of Wizards defenders.
What they said
“My teammates and coaches allow me to be myself. They gave me the most confidence in the world. So I don’t know if it wasn’t for them. I don’t know if I’d be performing like this. To have that trust and respect from your teammates. That means everything in this league.” — Johnson, via the FanDuel Sports broadcast, on having triple-doubles in back-to-back games.
Up next
The Hawks have the next five days off before they head to Detroit on Friday for their third matchup against the Pistons in three weeks.