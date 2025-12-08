Haynes King named ACC offensive player of the year by AP

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has named the ACC offensive player of the year by The Associated Press.
King thrived as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 922 yards and 15 more scores.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has named the ACC offensive player of the year by The Associated Press.
King thrived as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 922 yards and 15 more scores.
Tech guard Keylan Rutledge and kicker Aidan Birr, along with King, were first-team selections. Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg was named to the second team.
Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., and Virginia coach Tony Elliott also earned individual honors from the AP. Bain was defensive player of the year and Elliott was named coach of the year.
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah (transfer) and Miami receiver Malachi Toney (freshman) were the league’s top newcomers for each category.
Elliott was picked as the top coach after guiding the Cavaliers to the league title game and a 10-win season after being picked to finish 14th in the league.
The selections of Bain and Toney was part of a league-best haul of AP All-ACC honors for Miami. The Hurricanes, who earned an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff, had five first-team selections and claimed nine spots on the All-ACC team.
Bain was part of a defense that ranked sixth nationally in scoring (13.8) and 11th in total yardage (277.8).
The AP’s All-ACC team was selected by a panel of 17 media members who regularly cover the league.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.