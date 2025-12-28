Hawks to upgrade center Kristaps Porzingis to day-to-day

The Hawks could see the return of veteran center Kristaps Porzingis soon.
The Hawks could see the return of veteran center Kristaps Porzingis soon.
The team announced Sunday that it would upgrade the 7-foot-2 Porzingis’ status to day-to-day after Monday’s game against the Thunder.
He will not travel to Oklahoma City for the game.
Porzingis has missed the last eight games leading into Monday’s meeting against the reigning NBA champion with an illness.
He learned that the symptoms that afflicted him during his second year with the Celtics were related to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition responsible for several symptoms when someone moves from lying down to standing up, like an increased heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.
POTS has no cure, but several treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms.
The Hawks ruled out Porzingis for two weeks on Dec. 14, limiting him to make sure he progressed toward a full recovery after a recent undisclosed illness.
But with the 30-year-old expected to be day-to-day, the Hawks have some assurance that he will make his return to the rotation soon.
Through 13 games, Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
In his absence, the Hawks have leaned on center Onyeka Okongwu, while tapping forward Mouhamed Gueye and rookie big Asa Newell as backups off the bench.