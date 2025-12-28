Atlanta Hawks Hawks to upgrade center Kristaps Porzingis to day-to-day 7-foot-2 starter has missed eight straight games after opening the season averaging 19.2 points per game. The Hawks announced Sunday that they would upgrade the status of Kristaps Porzingis to day-to-day following the team's Monday night game in Oklahoma City. Porzingis has missed the last eight games, and the Hawks are on a six-game losing streak. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The Hawks could see the return of veteran center Kristaps Porzingis soon. The team announced Sunday that it would upgrade the 7-foot-2 Porzingis’ status to day-to-day after Monday’s game against the Thunder.

He will not travel to Oklahoma City for the game. Porzingis has missed the last eight games leading into Monday’s meeting against the reigning NBA champion with an illness. RELATED Hawks: ‘We need to be better’ He learned that the symptoms that afflicted him during his second year with the Celtics were related to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition responsible for several symptoms when someone moves from lying down to standing up, like an increased heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. POTS has no cure, but several treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms.

The Hawks ruled out Porzingis for two weeks on Dec. 14, limiting him to make sure he progressed toward a full recovery after a recent undisclosed illness.