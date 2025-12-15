Atlanta Hawks Hawks down 76ers at the buzzer Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5), right, makes a slam dunk against Philadelphia 76ers center/forward Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

It came down to the very end. The Hawks, looking to bounce back from their disastrous outing in Detroit, needed all 48 minutes of the game to down the 76ers 120-117 on Sunday at State Farm Arena

Hawks Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who almost missed Sunday’s action with a right lateral ankle sprain, hit two clutch free throws to give just enough of a cushion. They led just 118-117 after 76ers guard Quentin Grimes hit a tightly contested 3 by Vit Krejci with a minute to play. But the Hawks forced the 76ers to go 0-of-2 from the field on their go-ahead attempt before Alexander-Walker was fouled. Quick stats: Dyson Daniels had 27 points and 10 rebounds. Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu had his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher scored 15 points while Vit Krejci had 19 points off the bench. Key moment A sideline out of bounds play forced the Hawks to burn a timeout but they got the ball in with Alexander-Walker heading into the backcourt, where he was fouled.

The 76ers argued the call but after burning their challenge, officials did not review the call. Alexander-Walker went the line and sank two free throws.