Hawks down 76ers at the buzzer

It came down to the very end.
The Hawks, looking to bounce back from their disastrous outing in Detroit, needed all 48 minutes of the game to down the 76ers 120-117 on Sunday at State Farm Arena
It came down to the very end.
The Hawks, looking to bounce back from their disastrous outing in Detroit, needed all 48 minutes of the game to down the 76ers 120-117 on Sunday at State Farm Arena
Hawks Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who almost missed Sunday’s action with a right lateral ankle sprain, hit two clutch free throws to give just enough of a cushion. They led just 118-117 after 76ers guard Quentin Grimes hit a tightly contested 3 by Vit Krejci with a minute to play.
But the Hawks forced the 76ers to go 0-of-2 from the field on their go-ahead attempt before Alexander-Walker was fouled.
Quick stats: Dyson Daniels had 27 points and 10 rebounds. Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu had his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher scored 15 points while Vit Krejci had 19 points off the bench.
A sideline out of bounds play forced the Hawks to burn a timeout but they got the ball in with Alexander-Walker heading into the backcourt, where he was fouled.
The 76ers argued the call but after burning their challenge, officials did not review the call. Alexander-Walker went the line and sank two free throws.
Okongwu did a little of everything in Sunday evening’s game. The center has flashed his passing skills throughout his career and he did it again Sunday with a bounce pass to Daniels for a quick dunk.
With 10:37 to play in the second quarter, Daniels had a quick hand off to Okongwu on the wing before slipping behind three Philadelphia defenders. Okongwu quickly thread the needle to beat them and find Daniels open in the lane.
The Hawks have the next three days off before they head to Charlotte on Thursday to face the Hornets.