Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton gives Georgia one key advantage in the College Football Playoff Bulldogs quarterback is only QB in the 12-team field who has started a CFP game. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III during the third quarter of the SEC championship game on Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — What a difference a year makes for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. This time last year, Stockton was fresh off leading Georgia to a come-from-behind win over the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game. He had come off the bench to relieve an injured Carson Beck. He was in the midst of preparing for his first career start, which would end up coming against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Entering this year’s College Football Playoff, Stockton is the only quarterback in the 12-team field who has started a CFP game. “I think it was huge for him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stockton. “I think it was really huge for the game, you know, at Tennessee, the game at home. I mean, all the games he played this year, he created value through those experiences. Even the second half of the SEC championship (game), man. I mean, he played against — number one, those were huge moments. Those were huge atmospheres.” RELATED What Georgia football will be looking to add in the transfer portal Stockton did not win in his CFP debut, but he hardly was the main culprit in a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame. Stockton completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 234 yards and a touchdown. He did have a costly fumble just before halftime. That experience showed Stockton could do the job for Georgia. In his first road start for the Bulldogs this season, he passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another in a 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee.

From there, questions about Stockton’s ability to lead the Georgia offense dissipated. He accounted for five touchdowns each in home wins over ranked Ole Miss and Texas teams.

In this year’s SEC championship game against Alabama, Stockton threw for three touchdowns while also picking up some tough yards on 13 rushing attempts. He accounted for 195 total yards and was voted MVP in a 28-7 win. “It’s a great feeling to see him get that,” cornerback Daylen Everette said . “Proud of him for everything he’s done this year. Probably one of the toughest kids on the team. Toughest kid I know. Take all the hits, pop right back up. I’m proud of him.” RELATED Georgia football makes changes to schedule, cancels games with ACC schools Stockton was not one of the four players invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. But few would have thought that were possible this time a season ago. Stockton has already gone from a good story to a great player. For his next step, Stockton will look to do what he could not a season ago and lead Georgia on a deep CFP run. The Bulldogs do not yet know who they will face in their quarterfinal matchup; they await the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane.