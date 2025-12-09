Georgia Bulldogs Georgia tight end cleared to play again, plans to enter transfer portal He medically retired from college football following the 2023 season because of a heart issue. Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates his four-yard touchdown catch with tight end Pearce Spurlin III during the third quarter of Georgia’s 63-3 win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Pearce Spurlin will resume his college football career, but not at Georgia. Spurlin announced Tuesday that he had been medically cleared to play football again and that he would enter the transfer portal. He last played for Georgia in the Orange Bowl win at the end of the 2023 season.

Spurlin will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Spurlin announced the news on Instagram. “A huge heartfelt thank you to Coach Smart and everyone at the University of Georgia for supporting me every step of the way,” Spurlin said. “The bonds I have made with my teammates and the relationships I have built with so many people here will last a lifetime. Although I am not able to return to play here at UGA per NCAA rules of medically disqualifying, my time at UGA has been nothing but special.” Spurlin medically retired from college football following the 2023 season because of a heart issue that Georgia had previously been aware of. Spurlin remained with the program and had been a regular on the Georgia sidelines.

“We care deeply for Pearce, and he will remain on scholarship and part of our program,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the time of Spurlin’s medical retirement. “Our tight ends coach, Todd Hartley, and the other tight ends hate for a person and a player like Pearce to not be a part of their (group), and they will continue to provide him with the support he needs as he goes through this transition.”