Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s 2026 football opponents officially set

Tech will continue to play an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, with home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 42-28 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 42-28 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago

As the ACC begins to phase in a nine-game conference schedule for football, Georgia Tech’s 2026 conference opponents will not change from the original slate that was unveiled in 2023, the ACC announced Tuesday.

In September, the ACC voted to begin playing nine-game conference schedule and require members to play a total of 10 games against opponents from Power Four conferences. As a part of Tuesday’s announcement, the ACC revealed that 10 teams will phase into a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

Tech will continue to play an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, with home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest and road contests at Clemson, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia Tech. These opponents remain unchanged from the schedule model that was announced in 2023.

The Yellow Jackets will play 11 Power Four conference opponents in 2026, with home games against Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12) and as well as archrival Georgia (Nov. 28).

Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, Florida State and North Carolina will keep an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, while California, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Pitt, Southern Methodist, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will move to a nine-game conference slate.

Tech’s 2026 schedule also includes a home game against Mercer on Sept. 19.

The ACC will unveil the full 2026 football schedule, including all game dates, in late January.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech linebacker plans to transfer

Allen Mogridge returns to coach Georgia Tech’s offensive line

Backup QB Aaron Philo’s future at Georgia Tech in flux

Keep Reading

ACC's shift to new football scheduling model will have 12 of 17 teams playing 9 league games in 2026

1h ago

Some things that stand out about Georgia football’s 2026 schedule

Blue Cain scores 22 points and Georgia romps in the second half to beat Cincinnati 84-65

Featured

UPS’ rough year
ANALYSIS

After a difficult 2025, here’s what could be ahead for UPS

Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor

From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20