Georgia Tech’s 2026 football opponents officially set

In September, the ACC voted to begin playing nine-game conference schedule and require members to play a total of 10 games against opponents from Power Four conferences. As a part of Tuesday’s announcement, the ACC revealed that 10 teams will phase into a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

As the ACC begins to phase in a nine-game conference schedule for football, Georgia Tech’s 2026 conference opponents will not change from the original slate that was unveiled in 2023, the ACC announced Tuesday.

Tech will continue to play an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, with home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest and road contests at Clemson, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia Tech. These opponents remain unchanged from the schedule model that was announced in 2023.

The Yellow Jackets will play 11 Power Four conference opponents in 2026, with home games against Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12) and as well as archrival Georgia (Nov. 28).

Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, Florida State and North Carolina will keep an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, while California, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Pitt, Southern Methodist, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will move to a nine-game conference slate.

Tech’s 2026 schedule also includes a home game against Mercer on Sept. 19.