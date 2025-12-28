Georgia Tech legend Haynes King turns attention to 2026 NFL draft
King: ‘I’ll try to play as long as I can, and then after that, I’m always going to be around the game of football.’
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King hands the ball off to his running back Malachi Hosley during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)
“I’m going to go train and try to get an opportunity to play in the NFL and see where that takes me,” King said. “I’ll try to play as long as I can, and then after that, I’m always going to be around the game of football.”
Tech coach Brent Key quickly followed the comment with one of his own: “You’re going to play as long as you can and then you’re going to come slide into an office (as a coach).”
King has always been destined to coach — his father John is a legendary high school coach in Texas — but he’s going to try to put off his post-playing days for a while longer.
King, who turns 25 next month, will try to impress during the pre-draft process and become the first Yellow Jackets signal caller to be selected since Joe Hamilton — his peer across the Tech record books — in 2000 (seventh round, No. 234 overall by Buccaneers).
The production won’t be in question. King joined Hamilton as the only players to have more than 10,000 yards of offense in their Tech careers. He owns the school’s total touchdown record. He also set the career completions record Saturday.
While King will be dinged for his measurables and pedestrian arm strength, his intangibles should be a hit with coaches. He’s known for his toughness — always a plus — and his leadership has long drawn rave reviews. He’s been a key figure in transforming Tech from a bottom-feeding program to one expecting to compete for conference titles. His will to win and command of the huddle is a significant reason why.
“I just want to say thank you to Haynes for always coming out and giving his all for us, all those hits he takes, just everything,” senior receiver Malik Rutherford said. “I’m thankful for Haynes.”
King will likely be a day-3 selection, if drafted, but that doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be opportunity. The 49ers’ franchise quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 draft. Quinn Ewers, a 2025 seventh rounder from Texas, is starting for the Dolphins. Look across the league and there are plenty of unheralded names starting because of injuries (just check the slate from Christmas Day).
It’s easy to see certain coaches falling in love with King’s style. He should ace the interview process, as Tech teammates and coaches will attest. He’ll likely be viewed as a good individual to have in the building. It remains to be seen whether he’ll receive an invite to the NFL scouting combine, but he could aid his case there, too.
Whatever the future holds, King will always be welcomed back at Tech. Maybe his No. 10 will eventually be displayed in the stadium. He’ll forever be synonymous with guiding Tech out of a dark age and providing every bit of physical and mental energy he had for the program.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
