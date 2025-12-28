Georgia Tech Georgia Tech legend Haynes King turns attention to 2026 NFL draft King: ‘I’ll try to play as long as I can, and then after that, I’m always going to be around the game of football.’ Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King hands the ball off to his running back Malachi Hosley during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Haynes King, among the most productive players in Georgia Tech history, is shifting his attention to the 2026 NFL draft after his team’s 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday. “I’m going to go train and try to get an opportunity to play in the NFL and see where that takes me,” King said. “I’ll try to play as long as I can, and then after that, I’m always going to be around the game of football.”

Tech coach Brent Key quickly followed the comment with one of his own: “You’re going to play as long as you can and then you’re going to come slide into an office (as a coach).” King has always been destined to coach — his father John is a legendary high school coach in Texas — but he’s going to try to put off his post-playing days for a while longer. RELATED ‘Stats are for losers’: Haynes King’s parents are a lot like Haynes King King, who turns 25 next month, will try to impress during the pre-draft process and become the first Yellow Jackets signal caller to be selected since Joe Hamilton — his peer across the Tech record books — in 2000 (seventh round, No. 234 overall by Buccaneers). The production won’t be in question. King joined Hamilton as the only players to have more than 10,000 yards of offense in their Tech careers. He owns the school’s total touchdown record. He also set the career completions record Saturday.

While King will be dinged for his measurables and pedestrian arm strength, his intangibles should be a hit with coaches. He’s known for his toughness — always a plus — and his leadership has long drawn rave reviews. He’s been a key figure in transforming Tech from a bottom-feeding program to one expecting to compete for conference titles. His will to win and command of the huddle is a significant reason why.