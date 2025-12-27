UGA Logo
Georgia practice report provides intel on Sugar Bowl injury status

Receiver Colbie Young, out since Oct. 18, is back on the practice field.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young returns to practice after having not played since Oct. 18 against Ole Miss (Connor Riley/DawgNation).
ATHENS — It’s hard not to notice Colbie Young.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver stands out as Georgia’s most physically impressive pass catcher. That he was out at practice at all, given he suffered a leg fracture on Oct. 18, makes his appearance all the more striking.

Young has missed Georgia’s previous six games because of the injury. But Young was available at practice and not wearing a black noncontact jersey, indicating he is fully cleared to practice.

Young looked like someone who was testing his limits as he makes his way back. Before the injury, Young caught 23 passes for 336 yards for the Bulldogs.

It remains to be seen just how involved Young will be for Georgia, if at all, against Ole Miss. But that he is back practicing for the Bulldogs is a welcome sign.

While Young’s return to practice was the most notable observation, it was not the only one.

Below are our practice observations ahead of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will take on the Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.

Georgia football practice observations

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

