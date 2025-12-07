Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans

Georgia awaits learning its opponent, which will come out of the Tulane-Ole Miss first-round game.
Georgia has a deep history in the iconic bowl game.
Below is a look at the 2026 Sugar Bowl information and the Bulldogs’ history in New Orleans.
2026 Sugar Bowl game time, TV channel
Date: Jan. 1
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Location: New Orleans
TV Network: ESPN
When was the last time Georgia football played in the Sugar Bowl?
Georgia played in the 2025 Sugar Bowl as it took on Notre Dame. The Bulldogs lost 23-10, ending their season. Gunner Stockton made his first career start against the Fighting Irish that day. Stockton is the only quarterback in the current playoff field to have started a CFP game.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
