Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans Bulldogs are 5-7 all-time in the iconic bowl game and lost last year in New Orleans to Notre Dame. Georgia is headed back to the Sugar Bowl for the second straight year. Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — With Georgia grabbing the No. 3 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs are headed back to familiar territory. Georgia, with a first-round bye, will play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans as the SEC champion — a repeat of last year’s CFP start.

RELATED Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff Georgia awaits learning its opponent, which will come out of the Tulane-Ole Miss first-round game. Georgia has a deep history in the iconic bowl game. Below is a look at the 2026 Sugar Bowl information and the Bulldogs’ history in New Orleans. 2026 Sugar Bowl game time, TV channel Date: Jan. 1

Jan. 1 Kickoff : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Location: New Orleans

New Orleans TV Network: ESPN

When was the last time Georgia football played in the Sugar Bowl? Georgia played in the 2025 Sugar Bowl as it took on Notre Dame. The Bulldogs lost 23-10, ending their season. Gunner Stockton made his first career start against the Fighting Irish that day. Stockton is the only quarterback in the current playoff field to have started a CFP game.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl was delayed a day after an attack in the French Quarter left 15 people (including the perpetrator) dead and more than 50 injured. RELATED Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now How many times has Georgia football played in the Sugar Bowl? This will be the 13th time that Georgia football plays in the Sugar Bowl, which ties it with LSU for the second-most appearances in the bowl game. Only Alabama has appeared in more (17). What is Georgia’s record in the Sugar Bowl? Georgia football is 5-7 all-time in the Sugar Bowl. 1947: Georgia 20, North Carolina 10

1969: Arkansas 16, Georgia 2

1977: Pittsburgh 27, Georgia 3

1981: Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10

1982: Pittsburgh 24, Georgia 20

1983: Penn State 27, Georgia 23

2003: Georgia 26, Florida State 13

2006: West Virginia 38, Georgia 35

2008: Georgia 41, Hawaii 10

2019: Texas 28, Georgia 21

2020: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

2025: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10 RELATED Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’ Who will Georgia football play in the 2026 Sugar Bowl? Georgia football will have to wait to learn its opponent in this year’s College Football Playoff as it will play the winner of No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane.