UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans

Bulldogs are 5-7 all-time in the iconic bowl game and lost last year in New Orleans to Notre Dame.
Georgia is headed back to the Sugar Bowl for the second straight year. Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia is headed back to the Sugar Bowl for the second straight year. Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
25 minutes ago

ATHENS — With Georgia grabbing the No. 3 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs are headed back to familiar territory.

Georgia, with a first-round bye, will play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans as the SEC champion — a repeat of last year’s CFP start.

RELATED
Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

Georgia awaits learning its opponent, which will come out of the Tulane-Ole Miss first-round game.

Georgia has a deep history in the iconic bowl game.

Below is a look at the 2026 Sugar Bowl information and the Bulldogs’ history in New Orleans.

2026 Sugar Bowl game time, TV channel

When was the last time Georgia football played in the Sugar Bowl?

Georgia played in the 2025 Sugar Bowl as it took on Notre Dame. The Bulldogs lost 23-10, ending their season. Gunner Stockton made his first career start against the Fighting Irish that day. Stockton is the only quarterback in the current playoff field to have started a CFP game.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl was delayed a day after an attack in the French Quarter left 15 people (including the perpetrator) dead and more than 50 injured.

RELATED
Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now

How many times has Georgia football played in the Sugar Bowl?

This will be the 13th time that Georgia football plays in the Sugar Bowl, which ties it with LSU for the second-most appearances in the bowl game. Only Alabama has appeared in more (17).

What is Georgia’s record in the Sugar Bowl?

Georgia football is 5-7 all-time in the Sugar Bowl.

RELATED
Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’

Who will Georgia football play in the 2026 Sugar Bowl?

Georgia football will have to wait to learn its opponent in this year’s College Football Playoff as it will play the winner of No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane.

How can I get tickets to the 2026 Sugar Bowl?

Tickets for this year’s Sugar Bowl already on sale. You can follow this link to purchase tickets for this year’s game.

It is important to note that this year’s game will start an hour earlier than usual, as it begins at 8 p.m. ET, as opposed to the usual 9 p.m. ET start.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 120625 seccg photo assignment

Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

50m ago

Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’

OPINION

Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now

Keep Reading

Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

50m ago

Georgia isn’t hiding from past Alabama defeats: ‘I can’t stand losing’

Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’

Featured

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Georgia’s special ed program promised help. Families say it delivered them harm.

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship