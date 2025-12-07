Georgia Bulldogs Georgia defense came into Alabama game looking to avenge regular-season loss After failing to get sacks or third-down stops in the first meeting, the Bulldogs did plenty of both in the SEC title game. After failing to record a sack in the regular-season meeting with Alabama, the Bulldogs had three sacks in the SEC title game and held Alabama to just 7 points. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATLANTA — As defensive lineman Jordan Hall hobbled off the field on crutches, he carried a belt in his hand. The belt was seen earlier in the game, as defensive lineman Christen Miller slapped it against the bench — a metaphor for the Georgia defense whipping the Alabama offense all night.

"It was the domination on that side of the ball," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "A lot of it came with a chip on their shoulder from the last (game). It came with a chip on their shoulder from improving." Alabama finished the game with minus-three rushing yards and just 209 total yards. After not sacking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson once in the first meeting, he was taken down with the ball three times in the 28-7 win. That doesn't include the countless hits he took over the course of the night. "We try to go out of every game and play Georgia football," Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette said. "This is just a game on a big stage and I feel like we executed it and did everything the right way."

If there’s one play that personifies the game, it came when Georgia linebacker CJ Allen blew up a third-down pass attempt intended for Alabama tight end Kalen Edwards.

The hit came on third down, another area Georgia dominated. After giving up 13 third-down conversions the first time around, Alabama went just 3-of-13 against Georgia on Saturday. "Credit to those guys. Georgia is a good defense," Simpson said. "We're a good offense. Just didn't roll our way tonight." All four of Georgia's touchdowns came on short fields. The longest scoring drive went just 57 yards, and that was set up by an Everette interception. Senior defensive back JaCorey Thomas led the team in tackles with six. He picked up a sack of Simpson as well, one of three on the evening.