UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia defense came into Alabama game looking to avenge regular-season loss

After failing to get sacks or third-down stops in the first meeting, the Bulldogs did plenty of both in the SEC title game.
After failing to record a sack in the regular-season meeting with Alabama, the Bulldogs had three sacks in the SEC title game and held Alabama to just 7 points. (Jason Getz/AJC)
After failing to record a sack in the regular-season meeting with Alabama, the Bulldogs had three sacks in the SEC title game and held Alabama to just 7 points. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
5 minutes ago

ATLANTA — As defensive lineman Jordan Hall hobbled off the field on crutches, he carried a belt in his hand.

The belt was seen earlier in the game, as defensive lineman Christen Miller slapped it against the bench — a metaphor for the Georgia defense whipping the Alabama offense all night.

“It was the domination on that side of the ball,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “A lot of it came with a chip on their shoulder from the last (game). It came with a chip on their shoulder from improving.”

RELATED
Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship

Alabama finished the game with minus-three rushing yards and just 209 total yards. After not sacking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson once in the first meeting, he was taken down with the ball three times in the 28-7 win.

That doesn’t include the countless hits he took over the course of the night.

“We try to go out of every game and play Georgia football,” Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette said. “This is just a game on a big stage and I feel like we executed it and did everything the right way.”

If there’s one play that personifies the game, it came when Georgia linebacker CJ Allen blew up a third-down pass attempt intended for Alabama tight end Kalen Edwards.

The hit came on third down, another area Georgia dominated. After giving up 13 third-down conversions the first time around, Alabama went just 3-of-13 against Georgia on Saturday.

“Credit to those guys. Georgia is a good defense,” Simpson said. “We’re a good offense. Just didn’t roll our way tonight.”

RELATED
What’s next for Georgia after SEC title: Bulldogs likely headed back to New Orleans

All four of Georgia’s touchdowns came on short fields. The longest scoring drive went just 57 yards, and that was set up by an Everette interception.

Senior defensive back JaCorey Thomas led the team in tackles with six. He picked up a sack of Simpson as well, one of three on the evening.

While the Crimson Tide scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to cut the deficit back to 14, giving Alabama a sliver of hope for a comeback, Georgia didn’t allow that to happen. The Crimson Tide turned it over on fourth down both times after its only touchdown of the game.

RELATED
Kirby Smart says Bulldogs are ‘wounded,’ provides injury update on several players

“There’s a lot of naysayers out there for (defensive coordinator Glenn) Schumann and his staff,” Smart said. “They never flinched. They kept getting better, kept growing the players. They played really well tonight.”

Saturday’s performance was the Georgia defense’s best of the year and best against Alabama in the Smart era.

Alabama’s seven points were the fewest allowed by Georgia in the previous nine games.

“We just got to find ways to win and find ways to keep getting better,” Allen said.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia vs Texas

Kirby Smart says Bulldogs are ‘wounded,’ provides injury update on several players

1h ago

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship

2h ago

What’s next for Georgia after SEC title: Bulldogs likely headed back to New Orleans

2h ago

Keep Reading

Georgia isn’t hiding from past Alabama defeats: ‘I can’t stand losing’

No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama's hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

58m ago

A dismal performance in the SEC title games puts Alabama's playoff hopes in jeopardy

1h ago

Featured

US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-POLLWORKERS-ABA
OPINION

The 2020 election interference case is gone, but it can’t be forgotten

Officials to install opioid reversal kits in Georgia’s public schools

Odom-led comeback nets Conference USA championship for Kennesaw State