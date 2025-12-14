Former UGA star James Cook scores 3 TDs in Bills’ comeback win over Patriots
Cook keeps pace in race for NFL rushing crown after his 8th 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
Bills running back James Cook (right) looks to get by Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first half Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. Cook ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Nick Chubb is the most recent former Georgia tailback to lead the NFL in rushing (1,525 yards in 2022), while playing with the Cleveland Browns.
New England, which features former Georgia team captain Jared Wilson as a starting offensive guard, charged out to a 21-0 lead on Buffalo in the second quarter Sunday.
Cook sparked the comeback with his 5-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen (19-of-28, 193 yards, three TDs) with 1:56 left in the second quarter that made it 21-7.
Cook, who finished with 22 carries for 107 yards — his eighth 100-yard rushing performance of the season — helped the Bills get the ground game going in the second half with his two rushing touchdowns.
Cook’s first rushing touchdown of the game Sunday came with 3:49 left in the third quarter when he stretched across the goal line on a 3-yard run to cut the New England lead to 24-21.
Allen put the ball in Cook’s hands three times on what proved to be the game-winning drive, and the former Bulldogs tailback delivered with first-down runs of 6 yards, 9 yards, and finally, his 11-yard burst up the middle for what proved to be the final score of the game.
Buffalo plays at Cleveland next Sunday before finishing the regular-season slate with home games against Philadelphia and the New York Jets.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
