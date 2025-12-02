Atlanta Hawks Former Hawks sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari announces retirement The 37-year-old spent 16 seasons in the NBA, including 2 with the Hawks. The Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari (center) works against the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Former Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has called time. After 16 seasons in the NBA, the 37-year-old announced his retirement from basketball Tuesday.

Gallinari was drafted by the Knicks sixth overall in the 2008 NBA draft out of Olimpia Milano. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, where he averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 38.1% shooting from 3. At 6-foot-10, he was the fifth tallest player in NBA history to make at least 1,400 3-pointers. But injuries limited Gallinari in numerous seasons across his career. He missed much of his rookie season with a back injury, as well as 2013-14 and 2022-23 seasons because of ACL injuries.

Despite that, he carved a role as a reliable veteran making stops at the Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder, Celtics (though he played no games), Wizards, Pistons and Bucks.

The Hawks acquired Gallinari in November 2020 from the Thunder in a sign-and-trade deal. Gallinari suited up for the Hawks for two seasons and 117 games, where he averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game. He shot 39.2% from 3 on 4.7 attempts per contest. During the 2020-21 season, Gallinari joined a list of eight players in NBA history to sink a minimum of 10 3’s as a reserve in a game against the Celtics. He helped the Hawks on their Eastern Conference finals run. In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers, Gallinari had one of his signature moments late in that contest. The Hawks led 96-92 with just under a minute to play. After Seth Curry inbounded the ball and it rotated to Tobias Harris who passed to Joel Embiid at the top of the key. Embiid pump-faked as Gallinari picked him up before driving in. Embiid spun to his right to create separation and Gallinari tipped the ball away toward former Hawks wing Kevin Huerter. Gallinari took off to the other end, and Huerter quickly passed the ball up the court, where Gallinari dunked it to seal the Hawks’ first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2015, where they lost to the eventual NBA champion Bucks.