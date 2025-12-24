Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Jalon Walker spreads Christmas joy in the freezing cold ‘It’s always great to give back,’ he says. Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker helps to pack cars with gifts, nonperishable food bags and holiday essentials for nearly 140 families at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Dec. 16. (Allen Cooper/AJC).

In the freezing cold on his day off, Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker was outside helping to pack cars with gifts, nonperishable food bags and holiday essentials for nearly 140 families recently at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker. “It’s great to always give back to the community,” Walker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Of course, being a part of this community, these are the people who support us and the people who support us deserve support back.”

Walker packed trucks. Put items in the back seat of cars. Took selfies with those who asked and signed some footballs. RELATED Falcons’ rookie defenders Pearce, Walker helping pass rush on record pace He actually was doing the charity work with a smile on his face. “It’s great to make those connections with those people who always see you on that big screen,” Walker said. “Being down to earth and making sure that they’ve been seen. Always reaching out and giving back is always part of my foundation, part of what I love and what I stand for.” Walker acknowledged enjoying the work.

“It’s always great to give back,” Walker said. “It never gets old always seeing that smile on other people’s face. It’s really nice and different.”

Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker shakes hands with a child during his holiday giveback at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Dec. 16, 2025. (Allen Cooper/AJC) Walker had some other holiday activities lined up. “I have a coat drive coming up as well and a toy drive back at home in Salisbury, (N.C.),” Walker said. “Coat drive on (Dec. 23) it’s called ‘The Winter Warmup.’” In addition to making tackles, Walker believes that community service is part of his mission. “It makes me feel great,” Walker said. “The reason I keep doing it (is) not just because it’s a great thing to do, but it brings a smile to my heart. For all of the things that I work for and things I’ve been given all throughout my life. I’m greatly appreciative and blessed to be in the situation that I am. To give back and do things for others.”

RELATED Read more about the Falcons Walker valued the conversations he had as he interacted with the recipients. “It could always be football, but some people have small connections throughout the world,” Walker said. “I might know someone from a small town or they might have a mutual friend. It’s always great to connect with different people.” Walker did not seem to mind the cold weather. “This is an opportunity for me to give back and be hands-on with them,” Walker said. “The opportunity to just be around and give back to the community, where they can see me. It’s just a great opportunity for me to be a part of their lives.” After starring at Georgia, Walker was selected by the Falcons with the 15th overall pick in the draft this year. He’s having a solid rookie season with 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four tackles for losses. He has played in 13 games and made eight starts.

Walker has played 432 defensive snaps (52%) and 49 special-teams snaps (14%). “I’m happy about the wins,” Walker said of the two-game win streak. “We just have to keep going and finish out the season strong.” The Falcons close the season with home games against the Rams on Monday and the Saints, likely Jan. 4. The date and time of the finale officially is listed still as “to be determined.” “It would be great (to win out),” Walker said. “That’s my goal. The plan for the season is to win. Having these last (two) games and end the rookie chapter of my season, it would be nice to go out with those wins.” Walker and James Pearce Jr., who also was drafted in the first round this year, have blended well for the Falcons this season.