Everything to know about the long-awaited Class 5A semifinal matchups

Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett will take his team to Rome for a Class 5A semifinal matchup. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of both semifinal matchups in Class 5A, which were delayed because of the Gainesville-GHSA saga. Gainesville (11-2) at Rome (11-2) Seeding: Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Rome is the No. 1 seed from Region 5.

Rankings: Gainesville is ranked No. 4. Rome is ranked No. 7. In the quarterfinals: Gainesville beat Hughes 40-32. Darryn Williams returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first half, giving Gainesville a 27-13 lead. Williams also forced a fumble on Hughes’ first series, setting up Gainesville’s first touchdown. Kharim Hughley was 10-of-15 passing for 141 yards and four touchdowns. Rome beat Jackson County 31-17. Tyler Rogers scored on two short runs in the fourth quarter, breaking open a 17-17 game. Aidan McPherson was 18-of-25 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown. Dash Kinnebrew had three sacks. Last meeting/series: Gainesville won 41-14 in the 2012 first round. Gainesville leads the series 1-0. RELATED Maxwell AAAAA semifinal predictions: Look for two close battles to advance to the championship Playoff history: This is Gainesville’s first semifinal appearance since 2022. Gainesville is trying to reach the finals for the first time since then. Gainesville is 8-13 all-time in semifinals. This is Rome’s first semifinal appearance since 2022. Rome is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 5A in 2017. Rome is 2-3 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: Gainesville’s average score is 42-16 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Rome’s average score is 45-17 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rome 27, Gainesville 27 (Toss-up) Roswell (12-1) at Thomas County Central (13-0) Seeding: Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Roswell is ranked No. 3. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2. In the quarterfinals: Roswell beat Sequoyah 42-35. Roswell ran out the final 4:50 after Sequoyah got within 42-35. Wills Campbell had five receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Those were the only passes Roswell completed on the way to 593 total yards. Trey Smith passed for those 230 yards and rushed for 161. Nick Peal rushed for 106 yards. Thomas County Central beat Woodward Academy 49-19. Thomas County Central trailed 19-7 in the second quarter, scoring only on a kickoff return, and scored five unanswered touchdowns. Jaylen Johnson passed for 188 yards. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 129. Last meeting/series: Roswell won 42-34 in the 2022 quarterfinals. Roswell leads the series 1-0.