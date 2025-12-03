AJC Varsity Burke County coach on Carver rematch: ‘The havoc they create is unbelievable’ Franklin Stephens’ team lost 52-14 to Carver in last year’s championship game. Former McEachern head coach Franklin Stephens, now in his third season at Burke County, will try again to beat Carver High School. (AJC 2019)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Burke County coach Franklin Stephens, whose team defeated Rockmart 41-40 in the Class 2A quarterfinals last week. Burke County trailed 27-7 at halftime. Burke County will play defending champion Carver of Columbus in the semifinals Friday. That will be a rematch of the 2024 championship game that Carver won 52-14. Stephens has coached in eight previous semifinals, winning four. He became Burke County’s head coach in 2023. 1. You were trailing 27-7 at halftime. What were you thinking at that stage?

“I thought offensively we had missed some opportunities, and you have to give Rockmart credit, but I also thought we’d shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties, some dropped balls and missed assignments. I thought we could move the ball if we executed. The big thing we talked about was character. The adversity would reveal who we were. Then we discussed getting the ball to start the third quarter and scoring and getting a stop. The goal was to get it even in the fourth quarter. We felt with them missing an extra point in the first half that if we could have the ball in the end that we could win.” Note: Stephens also was asked if he could recall winning such a big game after being down so much at halftime. “No,” he said, “but I can remember being up 28-7 in the semifinals and getting beat by Northside-Warner Robins my first year as a head coach at Tucker (in 2007). So I was hopeful. You rely on your history.” RELATED Revisiting one of the wackiest rules in Georgia high school football history 2. How does this team compare to last year’s state runner-up team? “We brought some guys back who played, and a couple who got hurt last year and didn’t finish were able to pick back up with us. We had guys sitting on the sidelines waiting for their opportunity. We had to rebuild our kickers and punters and a bunch of guys on defense. The big thing we had back was our quarterback (Sean Vandiver). We thought with him we could figure out the pieces of the puzzle around him to have a chance to have a pretty good season.”

3. Vandiver had a big game against Rockmart, passing for a season-high 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns. How would you describe his talents?