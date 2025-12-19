Georgia Tech After Pop-Tarts Bowl, next up for Haynes King is East-West Shrine Bowl The Georgia Tech quarterback accepted an invitation to play in the all-star game in Texas on Jan. 27. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King gets off a pass during an NCAA football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has one game left with the Yellow Jackets. But he has two left in a white-and-gold uniform. King confirmed this week he plans to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas. The all-star game features some of college football’s best players who are looking to make another impression on NFL scouts.

“First off, I’m really excited, very thankful and blessed to have that opportunity,” King said Wednesday. “They reached out and wanted me to play in the game, and (I) just kind of thought about it, and I felt like it was the best situation and opportunity other than any of the other ones. So that’s where I decided on.” King’s six-year college career will end Dec. 27 when he and the Jackets go up against BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida. That outing for King will be the culmination of three seasons at Tech, in which he cemented himself as one of the great quarterbacks to suit up for Tech. But King’s style of play, as successful and awe-inspiring as it was for Tech, makes him a bit of an enigma when it comes to projecting how he will fare at the next level. Eric Galko, the director of football operations and player personnel for the East-West game, has seen enough to think that King deserves some more limelight, and he explained why he chose King to be one of the six to eight quarterbacks to play in the East-West game. “As we decide who we wanna invite, we wanna invite guys who NFL teams wanna see, NFL teams wanna draft,” Galko told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In evaluating him as a player, but also as a person, also as a leader, I think it became pretty clear that, hey, this quarterback, whether he’s a starter in the NFL, a backup or whatever, every NFL team’s gonna want him in a quarterback (meeting) room.”

Galko said he has been keeping tabs on King since King's days at Texas A&M and that he met the Longview, Texas, native at the Manning Passing Academy. Galko threw King into the same comparative ring as Brock Purdy, a former Iowa State star who was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Purdy then led the San Francisco 49ers to a division title in 2022 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 while being named to the Pro Bowl that season.

Galko said King’s personality, toughness and confidence are comparable to Purdy’s. “I think (King) has shown that, hey, he’s here to win games at Georgia Tech. He’s not about trying to show some things or whatever else,” Galko said. “NFL teams really appreciate that, that this guy, it sounds cliché to say he’s a winner, but the way he plays quarterback, it’s very clear that winning matters more than showing he can make a throw to a backside dig (route).” Since beginning his college career in 2020 at A&M, King has thrown for 9,232 yards and 63 touchdowns and has rushed for 2,396 yards and 37 scores. Of his 33 career interceptions, 26 came in his first four seasons. King’s game evolved, or maybe morphed, over the past two seasons into a run-first style to fit Tech’s offensive scheme. He threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns in ’23, his first season with the Jackets, but has totaled only 26 touchdown passes since. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound King rushed 178 times this season for 922 yards and 15 scores. Tech, along the way, had one of its better seasons in more than a decade by going 9-3, and King finished 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy.