6 teams remaining in GHSA football playoffs were unranked to start the season

Six Georgia high school football playoff semifinal teams were unranked in preseason.
There was only one in 2024 (Stephenson), though seven in 2023. Here are the preseason rankings of the 31 qualified semifinal teams.
Six Georgia high school football playoff semifinal teams were unranked in preseason.
There was only one in 2024 (Stephenson), though seven in 2023. Here are the preseason rankings of the 31 qualified semifinal teams.
Note: Hughes was No. 1 and Gainesville No. 2 in the preseason Class 5A rankings. Their quarterfinal game will be played Friday.
Class A Division II
Class 3A-A Private