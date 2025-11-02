Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets go into second bye week licking wounds from first defeat ‘How do you respond? Response is everything,’ quarterback Haynes King says after Georgia Tech was beaten soundly at N.C. State. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (center) is prevented from reaching the end zone by North Carolina State linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (right, on ground) during the second half Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (Karl DeBlaker/AP)

For the first time this season, the Yellow Jackets will have to see if they can bounce back. A 48-36 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium ended No. 8 Georgia Tech’s undefeated run through eight games and its perfect mark in the ACC.

RELATED Opinion: All is not lost for Georgia Tech, but its margin for error is “How do you respond? Response is everything,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said when asked what’s next for the Jackets. “Coach tells us all the time, with the wristbands that we wear, ‘E+R=O.’ Event plus response equals outcome. What is your response? You gotta own your response. Are you gonna come together? Fall apart? I feel like this team’s gonna come together, just because of who we are. “We don’t play the blame game or anything like that. I expect the seniors, if anybody starts to do that, you’re gonna shut it down. You’re gonna shut it down. It doesn’t matter. We are a team. We are in this together.” King was masterful again Saturday in running the Tech offense. He threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 103 yards and two scores as part of Tech’s 559-yard evening. Problem was, North Carolina State (5-4, 2-3 ACC) matched Tech’s total and then some en route to an explosive offensive performance of its own.

The Wolfpack had 583 yards of offense, averaged 8.7 yards per play, went 7-of-11 on third down, scored on all six trips to the red zone and on eight of 10 possessions (including six straight at one point). State also had eight passing plays of 15 yards or more and four such rushing plays.

“We expected a lot of what they did — the swizzle plays, the trick plays that they may have ran, we expected it,” Tech safety Clayton Powell-Lee said. “But you just gotta execute and just read and react. Don’t wait for nobody else to make the play; go make the play yourself.” The Tech defense had been a bend-don’t-break unit all season, but the dam finally burst Saturday. Playing without defensive backs Ahmari Harvey and Jy Gilmore and defensive tackle Matthew Alexander, Tech had no defensive answers for N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (340 yards passing and two touchdowns) or running back Jayden Scott (196 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown). Bailey completed passes to eight different receivers. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. “He’s a very capable quarterback. He can make every throw on the field,” Powell-Lee said. “We was trying to mix up the picture, get some guys in his face. It just comes to execution, that’s all you can really say. D-line’s gotta be tied in the back end and vice versa. It just takes all 11 of us to stop a guy like that.”

RELATED 4 quick takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to N.C. State Offensively, Tech scored on all three of its third-quarter possessions, but two of those scores were field goals, frustrating results in a back-and-forth matchup. The Jackets started the period by driving to the Wolfpack 2, but then ran three straight plays out of the shotgun formation and got no further than the 1. A false start by right tackle Malachi Carney on fourth down forced Tech to kick a field goal instead of go for the touchdown. Tech had a first down at the N.C. State 15 on its next series, but a 1-yard rushing loss by King, 4-yard pass and incomplete throw led to another field goal from the Wolfpack 12. And on its first possession of the fourth quarter, down 41-30, the Jackets went three-and-out and had to punt. “We weren’t consistent enough in the red zone,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “When we get the ball down to the 1-yard line you gotta be able to put it in offensively. Those mistakes were self-defeating mistakes.”