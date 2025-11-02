Georgia Tech Logo
Yellow Jackets fall to No. 16 in AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia Tech drops eight spots after 12-point loss at NC State.
Georgia Tech fell eight spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll after taking its first loss of the season on Saturday at unranked NC State. (Karl DeBlaker/AP)
Georgia Tech took a tumble in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets, who fell from No. 7 to No. 8 last week, dropped to No. 16 in this week’s poll. Tech lost 48-36 on Saturday at North Carolina State and is now 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the ACC.

Despite the drop in the national ranking, the Jackets are still likely to take the field as a ranked team for the seventh game in a row when they return to action Nov. 15 at Boston College. Tech is off this weekend.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will also be released Tuesday and Tech is likely to find itself in the top 25 on that list as well. Tech has been included in the CFP rankings only one season before, in 2014 when the program rose to No. 11 before losing to Florida State in the ACC championship game.

Tech is one of four ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll: Virginia (8-1) climbed to 12, Louisville (7-1) rose to 14 and Miami (6-2) fell to 18. Pittsburgh (7-2), which plays at Tech on Nov. 22, receives 35 votes and is just outside the top 25.

The Jackets also face No. 5 Georgia (7-1) on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday, Tech was ranked No. 14. In the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Federation Super 16 poll released Sunday, the Jackets were slotted 15th.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

