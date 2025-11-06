State Sports Report Who’s built to finish? Field of HBCU teams for Celebration Bowl takes shape Conference races are tightening and postseason hopes are on the line for teams in the SWAC and MEAC. Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson (center) shakes hands with Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick (right) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 30, 2025, in Philadelphia. Both head coaches had previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images/TNS)

By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

The road to the Celebration Bowl is beginning to narrow. Nearly five weeks out from the annual showcase that pits the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in a spotlight game for HBCU football, contenders across both conferences are entering the most defining stretch of their seasons. This is the point where storylines sharpen, injuries matter more, turnovers feel heavier and every possession can shift who gets to step onto the turf inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon Dec. 13.

In the SWAC, Jackson State continues to push forward despite adversity, clinging to control in a competitive East race, while Alabama State stays within striking distance, needing wins and a bit of help down the stretch. In the West, Prairie View holds the lead — for now — but the division has a well-earned reputation for wild finishes. Grambling State could still make noise if it handles a surging Bethune-Cookman this weekend, and Texas Southern’s hopes hinge on a trip to Alabama State, where the health of sensational quarterback Andrew Body could tilt the balance. Meanwhile, the MEAC has developed a compelling storyline of its own. Delaware State, behind first-year coach DeSean Jackson, has burst into the title conversation with a physical run game and a confidence that is starting to feel real. South Carolina State, the reigning champion, has quietly played its way back into contention, while North Carolina Central — last year’s expected representative — is fighting to ensure its Celebration Bowl hopes don’t slip away again. The march to Mercedes-Benz Stadium has begun. Now, the question becomes: Who’s built to finish? Jackson State (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) The Tigers answered any doubts last weekend, thumping Florida A&M 41-16 on the road. The Tigers did it without starting quarterback and preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year JaCobian Morgan, still sidelined with a foot injury from the Grambling State loss. Yet his presence on the sideline, coaching up freshman signal-caller Jared Lockhart, mattered. What mattered even more was the ground game. Jackson State pounded out a season-high 392 rushing yards, with two backs topping 100, continuing a run-heavy identity that ranks second nationally in the FCS (273.8 yards per game).

That physical style, paired with a defense that rarely breaks, has put the Tigers firmly in control of their own future. With two of the final three games against SWAC East foes, Jackson State knows what’s at stake: Win out, reach the SWAC championship game Dec. 6 and keep alive the dream of consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances.

Remaining schedule: at Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 8), Bethune Cookman (Nov. 15), Alcorn State (Nov. 22) Key players: QB Jared Lockhart, RBs Ahmad Miller, Donerio Davenport and Travis Terrell Jr., WR Nate Rembert, DL Quincy Ivory, LB Ashton Taylor Alabama State (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) The Hornets escaped Prairie View with a gritty 31-28 win, but they lost their catalyst in the process. Star quarterback Andrew Body, who leads the SWAC in passing and sits among the league’s top rushers, injured his right shoulder late in the second quarter while stretching across the goal line for a score. He returned to the sideline in a sling and did not play after halftime. In his place, Jacksonville State transfer Te’Sean Smoot stepped in and helped steady the offense. But it was the Hornets’ run game that truly carried the day, piling up 213 yards and four touchdowns. The path forward is clear. The Hornets must win out and hope Jackson State drops one more league game, as the Tigers hold the head-to-head edge after their October showdown. As for Body, he shed the sling at practice Tuesday and underwent an MRI to assess the damage, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said Body believes the injury “doesn’t seem too bad” compared with past setbacks. Remaining schedule: at Texas Southern (Nov. 8), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 15), Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Nov. 22), Tuskegee (Nov. 27)

Key players: RBs Jahbari Kuykendall and Jamarie Hostzclaw, WRs Jalen Jones and Ajai Harris, DTs Michael Joiner and Rashawn Watson, DE Patrick Smith Jr. Prairie View (6-3, 4-1 SWAC) The Panthers still hold the top spot in the always unpredictable SWAC West, a division known for late swings, upsets and chaos every November. The Panthers haven’t dropped a division game yet and own key tiebreakers over Texas Southern and Grambling. With only one SWAC West matchup left — a home date with Arkansas-Pine Bluff — Prairie View controls its path to the title game. But last week showed how quickly momentum can wobble. Panthers quarterback Cameron Peters accounted for three passing touchdowns and ran for 106 yards, yet his four interceptions proved costly in a tight loss to Alabama State. If Prairie View leans into what it does best — running the ball, playing defense and limiting mistakes — the Panthers can tighten their grip on the West. A win this weekend strengthens their path to December. A loss cracks the door for Texas Southern and Grambling to sneak back in. Remaining schedule: at Alabama A&M (Nov. 8), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 15), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 22) Key players: RBs Chase Bingmon and Lamagea McDowell, QB Cameron Peters, WR Jyzaiah Rockwell, S Travor Randle, LBs Darrell Starling, Kennedy Parker and Sterling Roberts, CBs Eric Zachery and Kamren Amao

Delaware State (6-3, 2-0 MEAC) The Hornets have quickly turned heads under first-year coach DeSean Jackson. The Hornets opened MEAC play with an upset of North Carolina Central, then backed it up on national TV against Norfolk State, coached by Jackson’s former Eagles teammate Michael Vick. Two weeks in, Delaware State looks legit. But the real test comes now. The Hornets’ identity starts with a bruising ground game — the top rushing attack in the FCS — led by position coach and former NFL standout Clinton Portis. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett keeps the offense balanced, helping the Hornets lead the MEAC in scoring (38.3 ppg), total offense (485.6 ypg) and first downs. The Hornets defense plays a “bend but don’t break” style. They’ve given up yards, but timely stops have kept them in front. To finish the job — a first MEAC title since 2007 and maybe a Celebration Bowl trip — tightening up on explosive plays will be key. Remaining schedule: at Morgan State (Nov. 7), Howard (Nov. 15), South Carolina State (Nov. 22) Key players: RBs Marquis Gillis and James Jones, QB Kaiden Bennett, LB Brian Bates, WR NyGhee Lolley, DB Anthony Hebert, S Dasheen Jackson, S Sam Korpoi, DE Quincy Robinson, OL Jaydon Mifflin, LB Na’Shawn Biggs South Carolina State (6-3, 2-0) Since an ugly loss to Charleston Southern in late September, the Bulldogs quietly have stacked four consecutive wins and reminded folks they are still the reigning MEAC champions. And if anyone knows how to navigate the road to the Celebration Bowl, its coach Chennis Berry, whose fiery leadership powered last year’s unbeaten run through conference play.

This year’s path is tougher. The next three games — starting with Howard, then road trips to North Carolina Central and current MEAC leader Delaware State — will determine whether the Bulldogs will head back to Atlanta. Quarterback William Atkins IV is the key. The Bulldogs lean on his arm to move an offense that ranks near the top of the league in scoring and passing, even while the run game has lagged. The defense sits among the MEAC’s top units in total, rush and pass defense and is stingy on third downs. Remaining schedule: Howard (Nov. 8), at North Carolina Central (Nov. 14), at Delaware State (Nov. 22) Key players: RBs Tyler Smith and KZ Adams, QB William Atkins IV, WRs Jalen Johnson, Jordan Smith and Deyandre Ruffin, DE Michael Lunz, DL Ka’von Chisolm, DBs Jarod Washington, Brenyen Scott and Tyler Jones North Carolina Central (6-3, 1-1) The Eagles haven’t forgotten the sting of watching last year’s Celebration Bowl from home, especially after many expected the Eagles to represent the MEAC. That memory is fueling this November push. A homecoming loss to Delaware State put pressure on N.C. Central early in conference play, but the Eagles get their next two games in Durham, first against spoiler-minded Norfolk State, then a showdown with South Carolina State. NCCU leans on star running back Chris Mosley, one of the MEAC’s most explosive playmakers, and veteran quarterback Walker Harris, who leads the league in passing. Together, they power an offense that ranks among the conference’s best in scoring, total offense and efficiency. Defensively, the Eagles lead the MEAC in sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles while sitting near the top in scoring and rush defense.