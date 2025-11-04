Atlanta Braves What to know about new Braves manager Walt Weiss The Braves extended the Bobby Cox tree after all. Hi-ho, hi-ho, Braves bench coach Walt Weiss and the tools of his trade report to another day of work at spring training. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

In the end, the Braves prioritized familiarity and continuity. The franchise announced the promotion of bench coach Walt Weiss on Monday evening to fill its vacant manager position. Weiss, 61, has spent the past eight years on the team’s staff. He becomes the 49th manager in franchise history.

Weiss replaces Brian Snitker, 70, who transitioned into an advisory role following the season. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos then oversaw a monthlong process to find Snitker’s replacement, and the organization selected Weiss. RELATED VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss? The Braves extended the Bobby Cox tree after all. Since Cox left his post as general manager to return to the dugout in 1990, the Braves have employed him or one of his mentees in the manager’s seat. Weiss, of course, played for the Braves under Cox and strengthened his organizational ties in working with Snitker. Weiss follows Cox (1990-2010), Fredi Gonzalez (2011-16) and Snitker (2016-25) as the team’s fourth manager in the past 35 years. Beyond his recent time on the staff, Weiss played for the Braves from 1998-2000. He was the starting shortstop in the 1998 All-Star game, his only appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Weiss slashed .257/.354/.329 in 286 games over his Braves tenure.

Weiss, a switch-hitter, was a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) of the 1985 MLB draft out of North Carolina.

He won the 1988 Rookie of the Year award with the Athletics, Oakland’s third consecutive such winner after the “bash brothers” Jose Canseco (1986) and Mark McGwire (1987) previously earned the honors. Weiss played in two World Series over his first two seasons, winning a ring with the A’s in 1989. Weiss enjoyed a 14-year major league career with the A’s (1987-92), Marlins (1993), Rockies (1994-97) and Braves. He was known for his superb defensive acumen. At the plate, he hit .258 with a .677 OPS in 1,495 games. He was a well-versed veteran by the time he joined the Braves in his age-34 season, a presumed stopgap addition. But he played an integral role for two years on some of the finest teams in franchise history. The Braves won 106 games in 1998 but were eliminated by the Padres in the National League Championship Series. They won 103 games the following year but were swept by the Yankees in the World Series. Still, in the 1999 NLCS, Weiss’ diving snag on a grounder by Tony Eusebio and ensuing throw to force out Ken Caminiti at home is considered one of the great defensive plays by a Brave. Weiss was replaced by upstart rookie Rafael Furcal in 2000 and retired after the campaign. His Braves tenure is remembered fondly.

“I was hurt a lot,” Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018. “I was an older player. I was at the end of my career. I wish I could have performed better for Bobby. I was at the end, the twilight.” RELATED Opinion: Hire of Walt Weiss to manage Braves not exciting, but not wrong, either A native of Tuxedo, New York, Weiss has plentiful coaching experience. He’s been part of a major league staff for 12 seasons. He was the Rockies manager from 2013-16, going 283-365 (.437). He stepped down after the 2016 campaign (his contract had also expired). “If I can say this, I think my strength as a manager was developing a mentality for our club,” Weiss said in 2018, recounting his days as a manager not long after rejoining the Braves. “I do feel like in my four years in Colorado, we played with a certain level of intensity and intent. I do feel good about that. The wins and losses weren’t great, but I do feel there was a culture change there.” “During the game, I think I do have a switch. My demeanor is different once the game starts, and I get a little bit intense sometimes. That should be the mentality of an athlete. I think you should be a great teammate in the clubhouse, easygoing. And when the game starts, you flip the switch.” Weiss previously worked as a special assistant to the general manager in Colorado (2002-08). In the time between, he was coaching his sons’ high school baseball and football teams. He took another year off from baseball for family time before joining Snitker’s staff. He and his wife, Terri, have four sons: Blake, Brody, Bo and Brock.