Vote: Week 8 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week
The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.
Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through noon Wednesday.
Bryant Appling, Buford High School
From the nominator: Coach Appling leads one of the top football programs in the country (Buford)
Positive impact on players: Coach Appling is a positive role model for all of our players and people in the community. We pour a lot into our players with academic counseling, feeding them multiple times per day, creating an environment here much better than most high school programs.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Appling is heavily invested in our youth programs, helping out with our youth and middle school kids playing in our rec. league. We have our high school players help in the community with such programs as feeding the needy with our local co-op. Coach Appling is heavily invested in our youth programs, helping out with our youth and middle school kids playing in our rec. league. We have our high school players help in the community with such programs as feeding the needy with our local co-op.
Paul Standard, Gilmer High School
From the nominator: Coach Paul Standard is being nominated because he earned his 200th victory as a high school football coach in Georgia this past Friday night (Oct. 31). He has 174 wins in his past tenure at St. Pius, and now 26 wins at Gilmer High School. In addition, coach Standard earned the Gilmer Bobcats their third consecutive trip to the (Class 3A) state playoffs for only the second time in school history with their 38-6 victory over Ridgeland.
Positive impact on players: Coach Standard is far more than a head football coach. He is a leader of young men. On the field, coach Standard has a legacy of challenging players to be their best on each down, and each play. Even more, he encourages his athletes to be outstanding teammates on the field, great students in the classroom, and most importantly, leaders in the community. Shaping the lives of these young men is far more important to coach Standard than the wins on the football field … but don’t get me wrong — coach Standard does desire to win.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Standard involves his team and players in numerous school and community related events-partnering with Literacy Night, Kidsfest, the Lion’s Club Flag Day Event, and much more. He also involves his (players) in elementary and middle school events such as High Five Friday and the Bobcat Games (Special Olympics). Coach Standard also ensures his players support other athletic/extracurricular programs: most notably Cheer, Band, Flag Football, and Soccer. It is incredible to think about the amount of lives positively impacted over 25 years of head coaching leadership by coach Paul Standard.
Thad Williams, Bacon County High School
From the nominator: Thad Williams is a first-year coach and he has changed the culture for the Bacon County. I am nominating head coach Thad for the Coach of the Week program because he embodies what it means to be a true leader, mentor, and role model for his players and community. Coach Thad consistently goes above and beyond and not just in preparing his team to compete at a high level, but also in shaping the character, discipline, and confidence of his (players). He is currently 2-1 at the moment. His receiver Santiago Bizzell was in the top 3 players in receiving, punt returns, and TD’s in the prior week.
Positive impact on players: He emphasizes hard work, teamwork, and accountability, while also making sure that academics and personal growth remain top priorities. His ability to connect with his players and inspire them both on and off the field sets him apart. Beyond wins and losses, coach Thad is committed to building young men and women of integrity who will succeed in life long after their playing days are over.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Thad makes community service a cornerstone of his program. He teaches his players that being an athlete is about more than just wearing a jersey, but it’s about using their platform to serve others. Under his leadership, the team has taken part in local service projects, youth mentorship, and school support activities. He regularly organizes opportunities for his players to volunteer, whether it’s helping at youth sports camps, showing up at other sporting events as a team, assisting with local events, or supporting families in need.