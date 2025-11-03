AJC Varsity Vote: Week 8 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities. 2025 Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field. Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through noon Wednesday. Bryant Appling, Buford High School From the nominator: Coach Appling leads one of the top football programs in the country (Buford) Positive impact on players: Coach Appling is a positive role model for all of our players and people in the community. We pour a lot into our players with academic counseling, feeding them multiple times per day, creating an environment here much better than most high school programs. Positive impact on the community: Coach Appling is heavily invested in our youth programs, helping out with our youth and middle school kids playing in our rec. league. We have our high school players help in the community with such programs as feeding the needy with our local co-op. Coach Appling is heavily invested in our youth programs, helping out with our youth and middle school kids playing in our rec. league. We have our high school players help in the community with such programs as feeding the needy with our local co-op.

Paul Standard, Gilmer High School From the nominator: Coach Paul Standard is being nominated because he earned his 200th victory as a high school football coach in Georgia this past Friday night (Oct. 31). He has 174 wins in his past tenure at St. Pius, and now 26 wins at Gilmer High School. In addition, coach Standard earned the Gilmer Bobcats their third consecutive trip to the (Class 3A) state playoffs for only the second time in school history with their 38-6 victory over Ridgeland.