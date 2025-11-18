Atlanta Braves These players would cost Braves draft pick to sign The Braves have been clear they want to address shortstop and the rotation. San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 13, 2024, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

MLB free agency is underway – Josh Naylor’s deal with Seattle the only significant move thus far – and the deadline for players to accept or reject the qualifying offer passed Tuesday afternoon. There were 13 players given qualifying offers. Four accepted, meaning they’re set to play on a one-year, $22.025 million deal (pending a renegotiation contract). Those four players were Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres, Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga.

The nine players who declined the qualifying offer will continue testing free agency. If the Braves signed one of these players, it’d cost them their second-highest draft pick – which would be the choice at the end of the first round that the club earned for catcher Drake Baldwin winning Rookie of the Year – and $500k in international bonus pool money during the next cycle. These players would cost the Braves draft-pick compensation to sign (age for 2026 season in parenthesis): Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (29) Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (33)

Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette (28)

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (32) Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (30) Padres starting pitcher Michael King (30; turns 31 in May) Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (30; turns 31 in August) Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (30; turns 31 in August)