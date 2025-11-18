These players would cost Braves draft pick to sign

MLB free agency is underway – Josh Naylor’s deal with Seattle the only significant move thus far – and the deadline for players to accept or reject the qualifying offer passed Tuesday afternoon.
There were 13 players given qualifying offers. Four accepted, meaning they’re set to play on a one-year, $22.025 million deal (pending a renegotiation contract). Those four players were Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres, Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga.
The nine players who declined the qualifying offer will continue testing free agency. If the Braves signed one of these players, it’d cost them their second-highest draft pick – which would be the choice at the end of the first round that the club earned for catcher Drake Baldwin winning Rookie of the Year – and $500k in international bonus pool money during the next cycle.
These players would cost the Braves draft-pick compensation to sign (age for 2026 season in parenthesis):
Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (29)
Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (33)
Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette (28)
Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (32)
Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (30)
Padres starting pitcher Michael King (30; turns 31 in May)
Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (30; turns 31 in August)
Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (30; turns 31 in August)
Mets closer Edwin Diaz (32)
The Braves have been clear they want to address shortstop and the rotation, so they’d probably be likeliest to sign one of the starters if they add anyone from the above list. The team should have ample spending room – perhaps north of $50 million – for upgrades, though it’d be a surprise if it was involved with Tucker, who’s expected to command a historically rich deal.
Suarez and King have had success against the Braves in the past. Cease is from Milton and possesses a tantalizing strikeout prowess. Diaz knows new Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner well as the two spent the past six seasons together in New York.
Bichette would be an excellent addition, but there’s concern he’ll have to move off shortstop due to defensive limitations, so he isn’t a perfect fit. The Braves have an opening at designated hitter, but they seem likelier to rotate the spot than commit a large sum to a player like Schwarber to serve exclusively in that role.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.