Thad Williams voted Week 8 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
Coach Thad Williams of Bacon County High School is in his first season as the head football coach at the school, but already he has changed the culture around his football program, according to a colleague.
Williams “embodies what it means to be a true leader, mentor, and role model for his players and community (and) consistently goes above and beyond and not just in preparing his team to compete at a high level, but also in shaping the character, discipline, and confidence” of his players, the colleague said.
Williams is the winner in this week’s Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week voting, the eighth in an eight-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.
As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.
Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.