Thad Williams voted Week 8 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week

Coach Thad Williams of Bacon County High School is in his first season as the head football coach at the school, but already he has changed the culture around his football program, according to a colleague.

Williams “embodies what it means to be a true leader, mentor, and role model for his players and community (and) consistently goes above and beyond and not just in preparing his team to compete at a high level, but also in shaping the character, discipline, and confidence” of his players, the colleague said.