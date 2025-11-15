Ken Sugiura Supposed isolation of Michael Penix Jr. a social media distortion Comments the quarterback made Wednesday were misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been dealing with a social media firestorm after comments he made Wednesday were misinterpreted. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — “I was taken out of context” ranks up there with “the dog ate my homework,” “my account was hacked,” and “Your honor, I was raised by circus clowns.” But sometimes, it’s a valid explanation, such as this week’s hubbub over comments made by Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The social-media furor over Penix Jr.’s supposed isolation at 4400 Falcon Parkway was wasted hot air. The Falcons are obviously not free of faults, but Penix not having anyone within the organization to turn to for help is not one of them. His words, spoken at his weekly news conference, were misinterpreted. Approached Friday, Penix declined to comment beyond saying that everyone in the building knows the reality of the situation. RELATED Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on his play: ‘I’m human. I’m not perfect.’ “Everybody supports him in this building,” running back Bijan Robinson said Friday. “We all talk to him. I talk to him every single day. I think just with what he said, they took that clip and they blew it way out of proportion.” A comment he made Wednesday spread like wildfire on social media after he was asked who he leans on for help with his play, whether mentally or physically. Penix said that he turns to his fiancee for support, but that for his play, there wasn’t anyone that he counts on, though he did hear from quarterback coaches from back home who reach out to him with suggestions.

It’s understandable why it could be interpreted to mean that Penix said he doesn’t get help or support from Falcons coaches or teammates. And it’s also understandable why social media accounts would find it a juicy item to share. And it’s further not a surprise that fans furious over the team’s direction would sink their teeth into it and spread it even further.

RELATED As offense struggles, Falcons looking to help QB Michael Penix Jr. more It just had the problem of not being accurate. The merits of the Falcons coaching staff can be debated, but Penix does turn to them, starting with quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams. Coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are two more. “I just feel bad for the kid,” Morris said. “Like, I don’t want the kid having to deal with stuff that doesn’t matter or stuff that’s not real and is just a problem. Let his problems be his problems, which is third down. Let’s fix those. Don’t make up things that don’t exist.” The sound and fury were another example that what we see on social media isn’t always accurate or trustworthy and also how quickly and widely it can spread information, accurate or not. “That’s why I tell Michael, you’ve got to watch what you say in the media sometimes, because they’ll take your one clip and they’ll make it the biggest thing ever,” Bijan Robinson said. “I think he knows he has all the support in this building, and we all support him. … We all got his back.” RELATED Falcons’ D.J. Williams shuts down talk of Penix Jr. lacking support Robinson himself has tried to steer clear of social media, not the most encouraging space for an athlete when his team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak.