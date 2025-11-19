One of state’s leading receivers, Keyon Standifer brings energy to the field

For all of the plays he made in the passing game, Standifer’s biggest moment came on special teams. Rabun County had just taken the 43-29 lead and was kicking off to Athens Academy.
Standifer, standing back at the goal line as a kick returner, had a decision to make. He was feeling discouraged as the region title was slipping from Athens Academy’s grasp.
“I’m not going to lie, I was giving up,” Standifer said. “But they kicked the ball to me. I don’t know why.
“At that type of time, they never should have kicked it. I had a lot of stuff I had to get off my mind.”
Standifer immediately revived his own spirits and Athens Academy’s hopes, returning the kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. The junior scored his other four touchdowns against Rabun County on six receptions for 218 yards.
Standifer finished the regular season with 1,250 receiving yards, good for second-most in the state across all classifications. The Spartans will lean on him again when they start their 2025 playoff run against the winner of Friday night’s first-round game between Holy Innocents’ and Mount Paran Christian.
“He’s a generational player, and that’s a big stamp,” Athens Academy coach Josh Alexander said. “He’s as good as I’ve ever coached, and there’s no other way to say it.”
Standifer’s five-touchdown game was nothing new around Athens Academy. Alexander has been watching Standifer take over football games for years.
“When he was an eighth grader, he scored five touchdowns in a game, and we were like, ‘OK, this is interesting,’ and then the next week, he went and scored six touchdowns as an eighth grader,” Alexander recalled. “He did it in eighth grade, he’s done it in ninth grade, he’s done it in 10th grade. Now, he’s doing it in 11th grade, and he’s scoring six touchdowns, five touchdowns.”
The speedy junior, at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds according to his X profile, is dangerous in the open field. Some of Standifer’s biggest plays this season have come off screen passes where he made several defenders miss in space.
That’s exactly what Standifer wants Georgia Tech fans to know about his play style. While Standifer isn’t known for his size, he’s fully capable to change a game with his explosiveness.
“Don’t underestimate me, put the ball in my hands and just let me go do what I’ve got to do to go score,” Standifer said. “I bring a lot of energy when I’m on the field. Off the field, you won’t get it, but on the field, you’ll get a lot of energy.”
Standifer said he knew Georgia Tech was home when he felt more of that energy at home games. He felt love from the Georgia Tech community and the coaching staff, leading to his commitment.
Alexander also believes Standifer’s energy will fit well with the Yellow Jackets.
“They have developed a very tough culture, and they hang their hat on being tough,” Alexander said. “And that’s the kind of kid Keyon is: Just durable and tough, and we’re excited to see what his future is going to hold.”
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
